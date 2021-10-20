Dining calendar: Pop-up dinners, openings and more

Dining and food news and events

Detroit Sip reopens: A community coffee shop serving fresh brew, tea, soup, baked goods and Detroit-bred products like Better Made snacks and Faygo pop recently reopened after being temporarily closed. Find Detroit Sip at 7420 W. McNichols, Detroit. (313) 635-5130. detroitsip.com.

Shake Shack opens in Rochester: Popular national burger chain Shack Shack opened its latest Michigan restaurant last week at the Village of Rochester Hills. The restaurant joins more than 50 existing shops and eateries on the Village, including PF Chang’s, Sephora, Busted Bra Shop, Pottery Barn and more. This Shake Shack has indoor and outdoor dining and a pick-up window. It’s open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. 66 N. Adams, Rochester Hills. Thevorh.com.

Free coffee at new Bakehouse46 Ann Arbor location: Previous a Cupcake Station, the latest location for Bakehouse46 opens Friday. Over the next 46 days (through Dec. 7) the first 46 customers each morning will get a free cup of coffee and a cider doughnut. Bakehouse46 is a collaboration between Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill and Cupcake Station. 9 a.m. Oct. 22 through Dec. 7. 116 E. Liberty, Ann Arbor. Bakehouse46.com.

Soil to Soul – The Journey: A Farm to Table Fundraiser: Owner and chef of Paradise Natural Foods Nezaa Bandele hosts a five-course, farm-to-table dinner featuring food from throughout her travels to Jamaica, Canada and the United States. Bandele is raising funds to open Paradise Deli and Marketplace this spring, bringing more healthy and accessible food to the city of Detroit. 3-6 p.m. Oct. 23. $100. 1850 Erskine, Detroit. facebook.com/events/384602193209700.

Houdini-Weenie at American Coney Island: To honor the 95th anniversary of Houdini’s final performance, which was said to be at the Garrick Theatre, American Coney Island is offering a special edition “Houdini-weenie” coney dog (with chili plus ground beef, cheese and fries) to raise funds for the Autism Alliance of Michigan. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 24. 114 W. Lafayette, Detroit. (313) 961-7758.

Gajiza Dumplins wins Brewing the American Dream pitch competition: Chef Jasmine Gaskins and her Detroit-based business Gajiza Dumplins was the winner of the recent Sam Adams Brewing the American Dream Pitch Room contest. Her small business won a $10,000 grant and a year of personalized coaching from am Adams and SheChef, a business from Detroit’s own celebrity chef Elle Simone of America’s Test Kitchen. Find Gajiza Dumplins at their 5-10 p.m. Sunday pop-up at Lost River, 15421 Mack in Detroit. Learn more at facebook.com/gajizadumplins.

Vinifera Italian Wine Dinner at Oak & Reel: Chef and owner Jared Gadbaw will present a five-course dinner with wines hand-selected from Vinifera imports. Dominic Nocerino of Vinifera Imports and Dion Blumentritt of Veritas Distributors will be the evening’s special guests. 7 p.m. Oct. 28. $300 (includes gratuity). 2921 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit. Oakandreel.com. Tickets: exploretock.com/oakandreel/event/301674/october-wine-dinner.

One Year Celebration at Cucina Lab Torino: This Troy restaurant from Italian chef and caterer Elisabetta Balzola is celebrating its first year of business with a party for friends and customers. Enjoy light refreshments and a cash bar. 6-9 p.m. Oct. 29. 3960 Crooks, Suite 200, Troy. (248) 525-9098. cucina-lab.com.

Autumn Nights Amber Ale release party at Founders: As part of their latest “Crafted in Michigan” collaboration Founders Brewing Co. had teamed up with Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Company to develop Autumn Nights Amber Ale. The limited edition brew will be available in 750ml bottles and on draft at Founders taprooms in Detroit and Grand Rapids Nov. 5. Look for a launch party at the Midtown taproom 4-9 p.m. Nov. 5. 456 Charlotte, Detroit. (313) 335-3440. Foundersbrewing.com.

Melody Baetens