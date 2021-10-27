Dave's Hot Chicken opens Thursday in Dearborn plus more restaurant and food news

Restaurant and food news

Dave’s Hot Chicken opens in Dearborn: Los Angeles-based fried chicken restaurant Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening its first Michigan location Thursday in Dearborn. Expect crispy fried chicken sliders and tenders with customizable heat levels, plus mac and cheese, slaw and crinkle-cut fries. Spice levels go from light mild to "reaper," which requires diners to sign waiver before consuming. The chain was founded by chef Dave Kopushyan and some friends in 2017 and has quickly gained a following and now has famous investors including Drake, Samuel L. Jackson, Maria Shriver and Michael Strahan. 22208 Michigan, Dearborn. (313) 380-0699. daveshotchicken.com.

Oak & Reel now open Mondays: Contemporary Italian restaurant Oak & Reel has rolled out a new seasonal menu including agnolotti with duck, brown butter, sage, currants and pine nuts and a halibut dish featuring kuri squash, hen of the woods, kale and pumpkin seeds. Starting Nov. 8 the Milwaukee Junction restaurant, helmed by accoladed chef Jared Gadbaw, will be open Monday evenings with 50% off bottles of wine under $100. 2921 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit. Oaklandreel.com.

Roseville's Chuck E. Cheese renovated: Kid-centric pizzeria Chuck E. Cheese in Roseville has gotten a makeover with a new look, updated technology and new games. Look for an interactive dance floor, a large-format video wall and new arcade games. This week, families will also find Halloween-centric activities and limited-time menu items. The national brand plans to remodel all of its locations during the next three years; the Roseville location is one of 30 restaurant remodels slated for this year. 31920 Gratiot, Roseville. (586) 293-0808.

Eastern Market Brewing Co. teams up with Detroit Pistons: Detroit’s Eastern Market Brewing Co. has launched a new co-branded line of beer with the Detroit Pistons. The first will be D-Up, an easy drinking Kolsch with lemon and lime, which is available at the EMBC’s taproom now. A New England IPA is also in the works. 2515 Riopelle, Detroit. (248) 556-5512. easternmarket.beer.

Pizza crepes at Le Crepe: A longtime Royal Oak favorite for sweet and savory crepes and other Parisian delights, Le Crepe has rolled out a menu of savory pizza crepes. Try the Denise, topped with grape tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic and a balsamic glaze, or the Teniah, with garlic-parmesan smoked salmon, artichokes, capers and roasted red peppers. All pizza crepes are $9.99-$11.99 and they can be made vegan or gluten free for a $1 upcharge. Le Crepe is open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Fri. and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 317 S Washington, Royal Oak. (248) 629-9391. lecreperestaurant.com/menu.

Upcoming food and beverage events

Detroit City Distillery teams up with Suicide Machines: Eastern Market craft distillery Detroit City Distillery has teamed up with Detroit punk band the Suicide Machines to launch Well Whiskey Wishes single barrel bourbon. To promote and celebrate the launch, the band will play a show at the distillery’s whiskey factory. 6 p.m. Oct. 28. 1000 Maple, Detroit. Detroitcitydistillery.com/shop for tickets or to buy a bottle.

Detroit River Cocktail Showdown in Downtown Wyandotte: This 8,000-square-foot heated tent party on the riverfront will include drink samples and your chance to vote for best bartender. 6-11 p.m. Oct. 29. $30. 2903 Biddle, Wyandotte. Cocktail-Showdown.com.

Courses XX Chefs’ Dinner at Henry Ford College: A fundraising dinner to benefit scholarships for students of Henry Ford College’s culinary arts program, this multi-course event features a cocktail hour and performance from the HRC Quartet. The menu features pan-roasted striped bass, beef short rib Wellington and a caramelized apple tart. 6 p.m. cocktail hour, 7 p.m. dinner Nov. 6. $55. Fifty-One O One, Student and Culinary Arts Center, Building M, 5101 Evergreen, Dearborn. henryfordculinary.com.

Chef Kate Williams Parisian dinner at Frame: Nationally recognized Detroit chef Williams (of Karl’s and Candy Bar in the Siren Hotel) will prepare a multi-course French menu paired with wines from sommelier Sean Crenny and cocktails from Jaz’min Weaver. Dine inside or get a heated outdoor yurt. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Nov. 6 and 4 and 7 p.m. Nov. 7. $90 per person plus fees and tax. 23839 John R #2, Hazel Park. Framehazelpark.com.

Melody Baetens