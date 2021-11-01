Grey Ghost team announce name and concept for new downtown restaurant at Eddystone

Named after a mythological, fire-breathing bird-like creature, Basan is a new restaurant coming to downtown Detroit from the team behind popular Brush Park restaurant Grey Ghost.

Currently under construction, the 85-seat restaurant is on the ground floor of Olympia Development’s Eddystone residences. Basan will serve dishes inspired by Asian street food and cooked using open flame from a Robata grill. Owners say they want the atmosphere to be energetic and reminiscent of an Izakaya, a casual Japanese bar with food.

“Given the historic Eddystone’s proximity to Little Caesars Arena, we knew this concept needed to match the incredible energy and vibrancy found within the District Detroit and appeal to a wide variety of guests,” said chef John Vermiglio in a media alert about the new concept. “The Izakaya style of dining felt like a natural fit. Our guests will be able to craft their own experience, whether that’s a pre-game stop for cocktails and a quick bite or a more curated, multi-course dinner.”

The details of Basan were announced at a sold-out, Halloween dinner at Grey Ghost Sunday night where the Four Man Ladder Team — which includes Vermiglio, chef Joe Giacomino, beverage director Will Lee and director of operations Michael Gray — previewed some of Basan’s dishes, including a fried bologna bao bun and shoyu-glazed short ribs with wasabi-potato dumplings.

Basan, which will seat an additional 26 guests at an outdoor patio, will have an open kitchen design, plush red velvet seating and touches of natural wood and custom artwork. The Eddystone is at 2703 Park in Detroit, steps from Little Caesars Arena and Ford Field. Visit basandetroit.com for further updates.

More:Grey Ghost team to put new restaurant in former Eddystone Hotel

More:Two new restaurants are set for Little Caesars Arena

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens