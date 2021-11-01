Pepino's restaurant in Sylvan Lake is closing

Oakland County's Pepino's restaurant survived a lot during its nearly 40 years of business, including a devastating fire, a relocation to a new town and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, the relaxed and friendly family-owned restaurant is closing. Owners posted a farewell to customers on Facebook Friday, stating "it was a great run."

"We weren’t expecting it so soon, but everything has an ending. Pepino’s, after almost 38 years will be saying goodbye to all her friends, family, and especially staff," reads the post. "She thanks you so very much for your loyalty, your support, your concern, your love, and for making the most beautiful memories."

The Detroit News has reached out to owners for further comment.

Swiss-born chef Joe Bernardi, a former executive chef at Ford Motor Co., opened Pepino’s in 1984 in Walled Lake. His daughters Kathy Morley and Carol Carson had been running it in recent years. In November 2015, the restaurant suffered a devastating fire and Pepino's reopened in a strip mall in Sylvan Lake by New Year's Eve of that year.

The move was meant to be temporary, but Morely told The News back then that the restaurant ended up staying there when they realized many of their regulars lived nearby. The kitchen continued to serve Bernardi's recipes, including his white bean salad, a complimentary dish served to every customer with a bread basket.

Pepino's is at 2440 Orchard Lake near Middle Belt.

