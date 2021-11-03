Anticipated Freya restaurant now open with tasting menus for omnivores and vegans

A new and long-awaited Detroit restaurant has opened with a service model a little bit different than the norm.

At Freya in Milwaukee Junction, guests pre-pay for a multi-course meal when they make a reservation. The tasting menu will change about monthly and feature five or six courses. Instead of giving diners a menu to choose from, chef Doug Hewitt is serving a fixed-price meal for those with no dietary restrictions, one that includes seafood and vegetarian dishes and a third that is strictly vegan.

Each dinner is $75 plus a 22% gratuity. Beverage pairings, which may include wine, cocktails, sake or other beverages, are an extra charge. A nonalcoholic beverage pairing option is also available. The drinks are made by the adjacent bar, named Dragonfly.

Tasting menus aren't new, but there are very few restaurants in Detroit that offer it exclusively, nothing a la carte. Owner Sandy Levine, who also owns Chartreuse Kitchen and Cocktails in Detroit and the Oakland cocktail bar in Ferndale, says he and Hewitt traveled around to see how well-known restaurants in other cities were executing tasting menus.

"This whole concept at Freya is pretty much new to everybody," said Levine. "Doug and I have dined at restaurants like this extensively and worked at restaurants that have components of what we're doing, but we haven't worked in a restaurant that is strictly a tasting menu that has a lot of these standards that we're trying to work towards.

"All of these things are kind of new that we haven't done, or haven't done in a very long time are kind of fun for us."

Freya is now open 5-9:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat. at 2929 E. Grand Blvd. in Detroit. There's no exterior signage yet, but look for the mural from Washington, D.C., artist Immanuel B. Ahiable that says "Kid's Got Heart" on the side of the restaurant. Make reservations at exploretock.com/Freya.

