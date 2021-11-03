Supino's New Center location open for dine-in plus more restaurant news and events

Dining news

Supino's New Center location open for dine in: The wait is over for dine-in service at Supino Pizzeria's second location in Detroit's New Center area. The New York-style pizza joint is open for lunch and dinner with a full bar (including espresso) plus dishes beyond pizza. It's open 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Wed.-Sat. 6519 Woodward, Detroit. The Eastern Market Supino Pizzeria is still carryout only. supinopizzeria.com.

Aratham Gourmet to Go opens Westland store: Plant-based food market Aratham Gourmet To Go has opened a second location in Westland. Founded by husband-and-wife team Gabriel and Tiffanie Vera, Aratham is a zero-waste business that specializes in healthy, delicious and ready-to-eat vegan meals. The first location opened in Troy last year. Aratham in Westland is at 37628 Ford and is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Sat.

Buddy’s Pizza brings back Buddy Bones: Detroit-style pizza makers Buddy’s is bringing back it’s Buddy Bones, an all-natural dog treat made from leftover multigrain pizza dough as an effort to cut down on waste. For a suggested $2 cash donation per bag, Buddy Bones can be purchased at any Buddy’s locations starting this week. Proceeds will benefit Michigan Humane. Visit buddyspizza.com for locations.

Dining calendar

Pietrzyk Pierogi at Urbanrest Brewing Company: Try a variety of gourmet pierogi from this local purveyor, plus other Polish delights like kielbasa and dill pickle soup. Urbanrest Brewing Company sells craft ale, kombucha and more. 5-8 p.m. Thurs. A la carte pricing. 2615 Wolcott, Ferndale. Urbanrest.com.

The District Detroit Beer Bash at Budweiser Biergarten: An outdoor beer event featuring a selection of independent Michigan craft beer plus Anheuser-Busch products also includes live music, tailgate games, a photo booth and the college games on TV. Noon-6 p.m. Sat. Free admission. Northwest side of Little Caesars Arena, 2645 Woodward, Detroit. Districtdetroit.com.

Groves Kreations pop-up at Two James Spirits: This weekly pop-up at Two James Spirits tasting room offers comfort foods like chef Jordan Groves' signature macaroni and cheese and other fall-hearty dishes. 7 p.m. Saturdays. 2445 Michigan, Detroit. facebook.com/grovesj92.

Nov. 11 is Veterans Day: Many restaurants offer free meals or other discounts for United States Veterans on Nov. 11 for Veterans Day. Look for specials at On the Border, Bonefish Grill, Golden Corral, Denny’s, Chili’s, Applebee’s, Little Caesars Pizza, Bob Evans, Red Lobster, Red Robin, Smoothie King, Starbucks and Texas Roadhouse.

Melody Baetens