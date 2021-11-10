RESTAURANTS + BARS

Mare Mediterranean now open in Birmingham, plus more dining and food news

Melody Baetens
The Detroit News
View Comments
Seafood restaurant Mare Mediterranean is now open in Birmingham.

Mare Mediterranean now open in Birmingham: Bella Piatti owner Nino Curtraro and his team debuted a second Birmingham restaurant Tuesday. Mare Mediterranean specializes in imported seafood with Greek, Italian and Spanish influences. The 6,800-square-foot restaurant (formerly Cameron's Steakhouse) has a waterfall and high-tech video wall. It’s open 4:30-10:30 p.m. Tues.-Thurs., 4:30-11:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 4:30-9 p.m. Sun. Reservations recommended. 115 Willits, Birmingham. (248) 940-5525. facebook.com/MareBirmingham.

Albena launches fall/holiday menu: The unique eight-seat tasting menu restaurant Albena inside the Siren Hotel has launched a fall menu with a “hunter-gatherer” theme. Husband-and-wife duo Tiffany Henderson and Garret Lipar are serving a high-end menu featuring pheasant, venison, chanterelles and lions mane mushrooms, Michigan apples and cranberries and a holiday yule log for dessert. Seatings start at $225 per person. 1509 Broadway, Detroit. Exploretock.com/albenadetroit.

The Holiday Special pierogi from Pietrzyk Pierogi is stuffed with turkey, stuffing, beans and potato and is served with cranberry sour cream and gravy.

Holiday Special Pierogi at Pietrzyk Pierogi: Made just once a year, this local pierogi purveyor is releasing its “holiday special” pierogi, which is stuffed with Amish turkey, stuffing, green beans and potato and sold with house-made turkey gravy and cranberry sour cream. Sold by the dozen for $20. Order by Nov. 14; pick up Nov. 15-24. Home delivery available in some areas. Located at Gratiot Central Market, 1429 Gratiot, Suite 109, Detroit. pietrzykpierogi.com/store

Detroit Wing Co. to open in Woodhaven: The latest location for this popular local wing chain is opening this month in Woodhaven. First opened in 2015, Detroit Wing Co. sells all-natural wings including boneless, tenders and plant-based, meatless “pretendies,” plus 19 signature sauces. 23151 Allen, Woodhaven. Detroitwingco.com

Detroit City Distillery brings back Honey Bourbon: A collaboration between this Eastern Market craft spirit maker and Bees in the D, Honey Bourbon is finished with raw honey from DCD’s rooftop hives. The limited-edition bourbon goes on sale at 8 a.m. Nov. 26; pick up Dec. 3. $70. They’re also selling bourbon barrel-aged honey for $40. 2462 Riopelle, Detroit. detroitcitydistillery.com/shop

Somm Slam at Oak & Reel: Sommeliers Melissa Wilson and Bruce Felts compete for bragging rights at this friendly competition. Oak & Reel’s chef and owner Jared Gadbaw will present a multi-course menu and diners can vote on which of two wines were paired better with each course. 7 p.m. Dec. 1. $150 per person, includes gratuity. 2921 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit. exploretock.com/oakandreel/event/305540. 

Indian Gastro Pub at Frame: Street samosas, hakka noodles, chicken tikka masala and more are part of a special, multi-course dinner from Midnight Temple’s Akash Sudakara and Bharath Reddy. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Dec. 17-18. $60 plus fees and tax, beverage pairings available to add on. Dine inside or outside in a yurt. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com/experience/indian-gastropub.

Melody Baetens

View Comments