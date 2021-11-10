Mare Mediterranean now open in Birmingham, plus more dining and food news

Mare Mediterranean now open in Birmingham: Bella Piatti owner Nino Curtraro and his team debuted a second Birmingham restaurant Tuesday. Mare Mediterranean specializes in imported seafood with Greek, Italian and Spanish influences. The 6,800-square-foot restaurant (formerly Cameron's Steakhouse) has a waterfall and high-tech video wall. It’s open 4:30-10:30 p.m. Tues.-Thurs., 4:30-11:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 4:30-9 p.m. Sun. Reservations recommended. 115 Willits, Birmingham. (248) 940-5525. facebook.com/MareBirmingham.

Albena launches fall/holiday menu: The unique eight-seat tasting menu restaurant Albena inside the Siren Hotel has launched a fall menu with a “hunter-gatherer” theme. Husband-and-wife duo Tiffany Henderson and Garret Lipar are serving a high-end menu featuring pheasant, venison, chanterelles and lions mane mushrooms, Michigan apples and cranberries and a holiday yule log for dessert. Seatings start at $225 per person. 1509 Broadway, Detroit. Exploretock.com/albenadetroit.

Holiday Special Pierogi at Pietrzyk Pierogi: Made just once a year, this local pierogi purveyor is releasing its “holiday special” pierogi, which is stuffed with Amish turkey, stuffing, green beans and potato and sold with house-made turkey gravy and cranberry sour cream. Sold by the dozen for $20. Order by Nov. 14; pick up Nov. 15-24. Home delivery available in some areas. Located at Gratiot Central Market, 1429 Gratiot, Suite 109, Detroit. pietrzykpierogi.com/store.

Detroit Wing Co. to open in Woodhaven: The latest location for this popular local wing chain is opening this month in Woodhaven. First opened in 2015, Detroit Wing Co. sells all-natural wings including boneless, tenders and plant-based, meatless “pretendies,” plus 19 signature sauces. 23151 Allen, Woodhaven. Detroitwingco.com.

Detroit City Distillery brings back Honey Bourbon: A collaboration between this Eastern Market craft spirit maker and Bees in the D, Honey Bourbon is finished with raw honey from DCD’s rooftop hives. The limited-edition bourbon goes on sale at 8 a.m. Nov. 26; pick up Dec. 3. $70. They’re also selling bourbon barrel-aged honey for $40. 2462 Riopelle, Detroit. detroitcitydistillery.com/shop.

Somm Slam at Oak & Reel: Sommeliers Melissa Wilson and Bruce Felts compete for bragging rights at this friendly competition. Oak & Reel’s chef and owner Jared Gadbaw will present a multi-course menu and diners can vote on which of two wines were paired better with each course. 7 p.m. Dec. 1. $150 per person, includes gratuity. 2921 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit. exploretock.com/oakandreel/event/305540.

Indian Gastro Pub at Frame: Street samosas, hakka noodles, chicken tikka masala and more are part of a special, multi-course dinner from Midnight Temple’s Akash Sudakara and Bharath Reddy. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Dec. 17-18. $60 plus fees and tax, beverage pairings available to add on. Dine inside or outside in a yurt. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com/experience/indian-gastropub.

Melody Baetens