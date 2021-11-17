Upcoming pop-up dinners, wine tastings and more

Dining events

Tour of Northern Italy beer and food pairing at Dragon’s Landing: A five-course Italian meal paired with craft beer. 7-9 p.m. Nov. 29. $75. 24409 Jefferson, St. Clair Shores. eventbrite.com/e/dragons-landing-tour-of-northern-italy-beer-food-pairing-tickets-196566785547.

BBQ 101 at Lockhart’s BBQ Royal Oak: Learn how to be a barbecue pit master by mastering the basics of brisket, pork, chicken and ribs. Price includes lunch. 9 a.m.-noon Dec. 4. $45. 202 E. Third, Royal Oak. facebook.com/lockhartsbbqro/events

Hungarian Sunday Supper at Stache Intl.: This Eastern Market restaurant is popping up with a special multi-course Hungarian menu for one night only. Expect borscht, cucumber salad, haluska, chicken paprikash and palascinta. Cash bar available. Seatings at 4 and 6 p.m. Dec. 5. $25 per person for dine-in or get it carryout. Add a big carryout of borscht for $8.50. Get tickets by Dec. 1. 1416 East Fisher Service Drive, Detroit. eventbrite.com/e/hungarian-sunday-supper-tickets-208787818987.

Domaine Berrien Cellars Winemaker's Dinner at Michigan by the Bottle Tasting Room: Explore southwestern Michigan’s wine country with winemaker Wally Maurer of Domaine Berrien Cellars. Wines will be paired with a multi-course meal from Wooden Whisk Creations. Vegetarian option available. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 6. $70 per person plus gratuity. 29932 Woodward, Royal Oak. (248) 850-7175. mbtbtasting.com/events.html.

Wine tasting at the Highlands: Winemaker Maayan Koschitzky will host an exclusive wine tasting event featuring five wines plus tapas-style snacks. 6:30 p.m. Dec. 7. $85 per person. 400 Renaissance Center, Floor 71, Detroit. linktr.ee/highlandsdetroit.

Indian Gastro Pub at Frame: Street samosas, hakka noodles, chicken tikka masala and more are part of a special, multi-course dinner from Midnight Temple’s Akash Sudakara and Bharath Reddy. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Dec. 17-18. $60 plus fees and tax, beverage pairings available to add on. Dine inside or outside in a yurt. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com/experience/indian-gastropub.

Restaurant news

Church’s Chicken opening benefits community: When the new location of Church’s Chicken opens Friday in Highland Park, 20% of sales from opening day will be donated to the Highland Park Jets Cheerleading Squad, who will also attend the grand opening. The first 45 guests will also get a coupon book valued at $250 to commemorate this being the 45rh franchise location. Open to the public at 10 a.m. Fri. 15101 Woodward, Highland Park. Churchs.com.

Big Boy Troy reopens: After being closed since July due to fire damage, the Big Boy in Troy reopened this week. The remodeled store is open 8 a.m-9 p.m. daily at 200 W. Maple, Troy. Bigboy.com.

Berkley Coffee now open: A new cafe has opened in Oak Park with a full bar, coffee roasting, snacks and retail. Berkley Coffee is hiring staff and looking for live performers. 14661 W. 11 Mile, Oak Park. berkleycoffee.com

Melody Baetens