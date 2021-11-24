Stock up on gift packages and other holiday treats for Hanukkah

Hanukkah begins Sunday

Zingerman's mail-order care packages: Celebrate the holiday by sending a special, edible gift via Zingerman's mail order. The Chanukah gift box has apricot rugelach, a Kosher chocolate gift set, maple halva, Star of David marzipan lollipops and two wooden dreidels. Serves 6-8, and a larger box is also sold. $85 and up. The Ann Arbor-based store also has a Jewish deli care package with Zingerman’s Jewish rye bread, a pound of First Cut corned beef, a matzo ball soup kit, maple halvah and chocolate and raisin babka starting at $120. (888) 636-8162. zingermans.com

Zingerman's Deli Hanukkah gifts: Order dark chocolate and sea salt gelt, currant and walnut rugelach, olive oil cake, babka, sesame halvah and more holiday treats — packaged and ready for gifting — from this Ann Arbor-based deli. Pick up at the store or request local delivery. 422 Detroit, Ann Arbor. shop.zingermansdeli.com/shop/hanukkah/429

Dakota Bread gift baskets: Run by the Friendship Circle, this West Bloomfield bakery offers a variety of gift baskets packed with round challah bread, honey whole wheat bread, cookies, muffins and more. 6879 Ochard Lake, West Bloomfield. (248) 788-4800. friendshipcircle.org/dakotabread/gift-baskets.php

Bake Station Too has nut-free treats: Find a variety of nut-free and dairy-free baked goods at this kosher bakery, which also features a lot of gluten-free items. In addition to challah bread, cookies, pastries, cakes and pies, they'll also have jelly doughnuts next week for the holiday. 29581 Orchard Lake Road, Farmington Hills. (248) 626-9000.

Jelly doughnuts at Zeman's Bakery: This longstanding kosher bakery has jelly doughnuts, yes, but also glazed, chocolate, cinnamon and custard, plus challah bread, pastries, cookies, cream horns and more. 25258 Greenfield, Oak Park. (248) 967-3905. zemansbakery.com.

Mongers’ Provisions opens Berkley store: Specialty cheese, charcuterie and chocolate shop Mongers’ Provisions opened a second location last week, just in time for the holidays. Founded by cheese and chocolate experts Zach Berg and Will Werner, Mongers specializes in gourmet goods, imported items, heirloom beans and grains, spices and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The 2,800-square-foot store is at 3127 W. 12 Mile, Berkley. (248) 468-4487. mongersprovisions.com.

Upcoming dining events

Wine Harvest Dinner at La Strada: Experience food and drink from the Adriatic coast where Albania meets Slovenia at this lavish, six-course dinner. The evening starts with gourmet mushroom omelet and the main dish is an Albanian lamb casserole. 6 p.m. Nov. 29. $125. 243 E. Merrill, Birmingham. (248) 480-0492.

Holiday Market at Cucina Lab Torino: Pick up some handmade Italian cookies, chocolate liquor and other treats for your holiday gift baskets. Coffee drinks and pastries available to enjoy on site, too. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 5 and 12. 3960 Crooks, Troy. (248) 525-9098.

Hungarian Sunday Supper at Stache Intl.: This Eastern Market restaurant is popping up with a special multi-course Hungarian menu for one night only. Expect borscht, cucumber salad, haluska, chicken paprikash and palascinta. Cash bar available. Seatings at 4 and 6 p.m. Dec. 5. $25 per person for dine-in or get it carryout. Add a big carryout of borscht for $8.50. Get tickets by Dec. 1. 1416 East Fisher Service Drive, Detroit. eventbrite.com/e/hungarian-sunday-supper-tickets-208787818987.

Wine tasting at the Highlands: Winemaker Maayan Koschitzky will host an exclusive wine tasting event featuring five wines plus tapas-style snacks. 6:30 p.m. Dec. 7. $85 per person. 400 Renaissance Center, Floor 71, Detroit. linktr.ee/highlandsdetroit.

A Very Magical Feast at Frame: Enjoy a Harry Potter-themed, five-course dinner with chef Michael Barrera. Expect canapes, saffron risotto, meatballs with black garlic onion sauce, crispy turkey leg and pumpkin chocolate baked turnover with cinnamon whipped cream for dessert. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Jan. 6-8, 13-15 and 20-22 and 4 and 7 p.m. Jan. 9, 16 and 23. $65 per person plus tax and fees; beverage pairings available for an additional charge. Choose to sit inside Frame, or outside in a private, six-person yurt. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com/experience/a-magical-feast-at-frame.

Taste of Morocco at Baobab Fare: Chef Layla from Taste of Marrakech catering will pop-up with a special menu featuring harira, chicken bastille and choice of couscous with beef and vegetables or lamb tajine. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 24. $55. 6568 Woodward, Suite 100, Detroit. eventbrite.com/e/moroccan-dinner-tickets-209514903717

Melody Baetens