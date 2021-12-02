Bitter booze Jeppson's Malört is now available in Michigan

Brace yourself.

Popular in Chicago, Jeppson's Malört is now available for sale in Michigan. Those familiar with it know how polarizing the liqueur can be; people either love it or really, really hate it. Malört is bitter and botanical. The makers describe it as a "wormwood-based digestif."

Up until recently, fans could only get it out of state. Now, any bar or liquor store in Michigan can carry it. The 70-proof spirt sells for a minimum shelf price of $24.98 for a 750ml bottle.

A & B Liquor in Shelby Township warned customers on social media Thursday that they currently have the bitter booze in stock.

"I don't know if this is good for Michigan or terrible for your friends, but Jeppson's Malort is now in stock and available," reads the post. "Please do not play cruel jokes on your friends by adding this to a blind tasting."

Jeppson's Bourbon is also sold now in Michigan.

