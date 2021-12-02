Report: Detroit is one of the top most generous cities for tipping in restaurants

The Detroit market ranks fourth on a list of 20 cities in the United States where diners are generous tippers.

Placing just behind Seattle, Austin and Nashville, Detroit diners were found to have tipped 20% or higher 34% of the time.

Seattle diners, which topped the list, tipped 20% or more 38% of the time. Los Angeles came into the list at number 20, tipping 20% or more only 23% of the time.

The data was collected by restaurant technology company Popmenu, which tracked tipping percentages for 450,000 online food orders placed over 180 days this year and also conducted an anonymous survey of 1,000 consumers in October.

“The pandemic has created a more giving America when it comes to tipping restaurant staff,” said Popmenu CEO and co-founder Brendan Sweeney in a media release about the findings. “Consumers know this is an industry that has been hit hard and they want to support their favorite eateries, especially staples of their local community. As discussions around compensation structure for restaurant workers continue throughout the industry, this is good news for a profession that is largely dependent upon the generosity of guests in recognition of great food and service.”

The research found that nearly 60% of customers say they’ve increased the amount they tip servers and delivery drivers during the pandemic.

