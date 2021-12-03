Ima in Corktown to relocate to former Gold Cash Gold space

A popular noodle restaurant is getting new digs, but it won't move far.

The original location of Ima in Corktown will relocate a few hundred feet west down Michigan Avenue to the space formerly occupied by contemporary restaurant Gold Cash Gold, which closed in early 2020.

With this move Ima, which also has locations in Midtown and Madison Heights, will have about three times as much space, says owner Mike Ransom. This will allow them to seat more customers, have more room in the kitchen and expand the bar program.

"I think it's a great fit and it's kind of serendipitous because there are not a lot of stock of restaurant spaces in Corktown that are ready to go, in fact there are zero," he said, adding that he's had a great, longstanding relationship with the building's owners, the Cooley family, which also owns nearby Slows Bar BQ and other properties. "They wanted the new tenant to be somebody that they had history with."

In the move, first reported this week by Crains Detroit Business, Ima Corktown will retain much of its staff and menu prices won't change, says Ransom.

"We have a bigger dining space and a full bar with 22 seats so we'll be able to have more of a lounge-y bar atmosphere with a full cocktail, beer, wine and sake menu. Our director of operations Rob Stone is also managing our bar program so he'll be working on developing that program there so it's just another way for us to create something interesting for our customers," said Ransom, adding that the new space offer more room in the kitchen.

"It's a better work environment for our staff," he said. "More space in the kitchen will translate to us exploring some new menu items, however we're not sure that's going to be something that we work on right away."

For now the plan is to move Ima into the new location, 2100 Michigan, in early 2022. The restaurant should only close for a week or so during the transition. For more information on all Ima restaurants visit imanoodles.com.

