Public House restaurant to reopen this month in downtown Ferndale

A beloved neighborhood bar and brunch spot, Public House in downtown Ferndale is planning to reopen this month after renovations and a change in ownership.

Returning diners will notice a 1,000-square-foot, 82-seat garden patio designed by Ron & Roman, a new menu with traditional pub fare, plant-based and gluten-free items and a second kitchen solely for vegan cooking.

The revamped Public House and Garden is expected to debut Dec. 21.

Originally opened in 2013, Public House and its neighboring sister restaurant Antihero were sold earlier this year by Working Class Outlaw Group, which oversees Ferndale's Imperial, to Brian Kramer's Hometown Restaurant Group, owners of One-Eyed Betty's and Pop's for Italian.

Kramer has been a restaurateur in this block of downtown Ferndale since the 1990s. He also owned Rosie O'Grady's, which closed in June.

"Ferndale just feels like home,” Kramer said in a statement. “It’s a community, and Public House is a staple in the community, and I didn’t want to see it closed.”

The new Public House chef is Anthony Schmitz, who is showcasing two bar burgers: a vegan one featuring a house-made blend of barley, carrots, beets and potatoes and a traditional one for carnivores with ground short rib, chuck and brisket.

Other dishes include barbecued carrots, crispy seitan chicken and waffles, fries, salads and hot 'n' sweet crispy cauliflower.

General manager Breanna Clerebout said in a media release that there will be some returning staff members from before the closing in 2020. (Public House ceased service in July 2020 when accusations of misconduct of an operations manager from former owners Working Class Outlaws, who has since stepped down, were made public.)

“I’m excited to build and be part of a team in a healthy environment, and I’m excited to see some familiar faces,” she said. “The channels of communication are open with Brian. He’s always seeking input and encouraging creativity and growth. I feel like our opinions, suggestions and concerns are being heard.”

Once reopen, Public House and Garden, 241 W. Nine Mile, will serve 4 p.m.-midnight Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-midnight Sat. and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sun. with brunch served 10 a.m-3 p.m.

Public House is part of a holiday giveaway from Hometown Restaurant Group called “No Peeking.” Visit One-Eyed Betty’s, Pop’s for Italian or Public House in December and get a complimentary gift card in a sealed envelope.

Return to the restaurant between Jan. 1-Feb. 13 to open the envelope to reveal the gift, which could be gift cards to a Ferndale-based business, family membership to the Detroit Zoo, a television or other prizes.

Visit dinehometown.com/nopeeking for more details.

