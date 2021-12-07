Upscale French-American restaurant the Statler Bistro opens Thursday near Grand Circus

The latest downtown Detroit restaurant debut is the Statler Bistro and Market, a French-American destination from the Joe Vicari Restaurant Group, opening Thursday.

The 165-seat bistro occupies half of the first floor of the City Club Apartments on Park near Washington in a building formerly known as the Statler Hotel.

Notable details include a heated patio with firepits and a view of the Detroit skyline and Grand Circus Park. Soon, the restaurant will also have a market with packaged meals or groceries. Menu highlights include steak tartare, foie gras mousse, steak au poivre, shrimp Dijon, bouillabaisse and an endive salad with red wine-poached pears and candied walnuts.

“The Statler Bistro will bring an elevated and unique dining experience to the city in a distinctive atmosphere with an exceptional menu and bar,” said Joe Vicari in a media release about the opening. “We are excited to be opening this new concept restaurant in the city of Detroit and look forward to opening our third restaurant in the city.”

Vicari’s Warren-based restaurant group runs Andiamo and Joe Muer Seafood – which both have locations in the Renaissance Center – as well as other area eateries, 22 in all.

Starting Thursday the Statler Bistro, 313 Park in Detroit, will be open 4-10 p.m. Mon.-Thurs. and 4-11 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Come early for a happy hour 4-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri. Weekend brunch and Sunday service will be added in 2022.

Visit statlerdetroit.com.

More:Public House restaurant to reopen this month in downtown Ferndale

More:Ima in Corktown to relocate to former Gold Cash Gold space

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens