Nosh Pit closed, Detroit Soul plans second location, plus more dining news

Dining and food news and events

Nosh Pit closes:Just a few months after opening its Royal Oak location at 11 Mile and Main, casual vegan restaurant Nosh Pit has closed its doors. "Thank you to all our customers over the last five years," reads a statement on the restaurant's website. "Without you we would not have been able to live our dreams." Before relocating to Royal Oak, Nosh Pit operated out of Hamtramck.

Warren rolls out incentives to support restaurants and more: The MI Warren Buy Warren promotion aims to help small businesses there. Buy an e-gift card good for participating businesses and get a bonus gift card at 50% of the value from the Warren DDA. Some of the participating restaurants include Mexico City Restaurant, Lotuspond Restaurant, Andiamo Warren, Tipsy McStagger’s, Sweet Dreams Bakery, Kuhnhenn Brewery and Nicky D’s Sports Bar and Grill. Visit miwarren.org/buywarren.

Detroit Soul plans second location: Six years after Detroit Soul opened on Eight Mile east of Dequindre with homestyle, traditional soul food using family recipes, the owners are planning a second location. Brothers Jerome B. Brown and Samuel VanBuren are working on a new outpost at 14300 E. Jefferson in Detroit. It’s expected to open in early 2022. Visit detroitsoul.net.

Buy one, give one at New York Bagel: In celebration of Have a Bagel Day Saturday (not to be confused with National Bagel Day, which is another day), all three locations of New York Bagel will offer a buy one, give one deal. For every bagel purchased, one will be donated to Lighthouse of Oakland County. The family-owned company is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. Visit newyorkbagel-detroit.com.

Ivy Kitchen and Cocktails launches Soulful Sundays: Enjoy a new soul food menu with Afro beat music spun by DJ Vivian Moinelle. Reservations open now for dinner. 9215 E. Jefferson, Detroit. Ivykc.com.

Yum Village chef competed on Food Network: Chef Godwin Ihentuge from Detroit's Yum Village restaurant cooked Nigerian food on an episode of the Food Network's "Beat Bobby Flay." The episode named "High Prune" debuted on Tuesday, but look for it in re-runs on the Food Network this season. Besides making African food, Ihentuge also represented the Motor City and even quickly showed off his rapping skills to the judges. foodnetwork.com. yumvillage.com.

Local chef to appear on Disney+ show: Troy-based pastry chef Jonathan Elias will compete on the debut episode of “Foodtastic,” a new competition series on Disney+. Hosted by Keke Palmer, the show premiers Dec. 15.

Wine Dinner at Chive Kitchen: Enjoy a five-course vegan dinner from chef Suzy Silvestre – including tempura fried squash, braised cabbage salad, mushroom Wellington and more – paired with California wine from Lioco. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18. $89. 33043 Grand River, Farmington. Chivekitchen.com/event-tickets.

Big Rock Chophouse closes Dec. 18: After near 40 years of serving the Birmingham area, Big Rock Chophouse will hold its final service Dec. 18. In September the restaurant’s owners announced Big Rock would close Dec. 31, but instead moved the closing date up two weeks so the staff can enjoy the holidays with their families. Reservations are open now for the remaining dates. 245 S. Eton, Birmingham. (248) 647-7774.

Free pizza with gift card purchase at Buddy’s: Get a coupon for a free, four-square, one-topping Buddy’s pizza with every $25 gift card purchase. Free pizzas are redeemable only Mon.-Thurs. Jan. 1-Feb. 28. Grab a gift card at all Buddy’s locations, or online at buddyspizza.com/shop.

