Metro Detroit food news and upcoming dining events

Dining and food news and events

Union Joints have cookies: Let local restaurant group Union Joints do the baking for you this Christmas with their Holiday Takeaway Cookie Boxes featuring 22 or 33 expertly made peanut butter blossoms, snicker surprise, almond bars, lemon crinkles, brownies and more. They’re also selling gluten-free yule logs, too, in chocolate or peppermint. $39.95-$45.95. Order through Dec. 18 at unionpantry.com for pick up Dec. 23 or 24.

Pietrzyk Pierogi Polish gift baskets: Give the gift of pierogi with these comforting packages featuring one dozen pierogi, a quart of dill pickle soup, sour cream, sauerkraut and onion for $39. A larger basket with all that plus potato pancakes and golabki is $59. Order for delivery within 20 miles of Eastern Market or pick up at the store through Dec. 23. 1429 Gratiot, Suite 109, Detroit. pietrzykpierogi.com/store/holiday-gift-baskets.

New menu items at Jeds Detroit: Chef Max Hardy has added some new dishes at his fast-casual restaurant Jeds Detroit. Try the double Smokehouse Burger with American cheese, bacon, barbecue sauce and spice aioli, the new chicken sandwich, Cajun turkey wings, steak bites, a 16-ounce Porterhouse steak and more. 1648 Seven Mile, Detroit. (313) 305-7737. jedsdetroit.com.

Coast 236 recognized as James Beard Foundation Smart Catch Leader: Saugatuck restaurant Coast 236 was recognized by the James Beard Foundation as a Smart Catch Leader for its commitment to using sustainable seafood and to curb overfishing. In order to be recognized as a Smart Catch Leader a restaurant must reach 80% sustainability. 236 Culver, Saugatuck. (269) 455-5112. coast236.com. Learn more about the program at jamesbeard.org/smart-catch.

Mootz and Sid Gold’s collect for Alternatives for Girls: Two downtown destinations are holding a gift drive for at-risk and homeless young women for Detroit-based nonprofit Alternatives for Girls. Drop off new and unopened items at either location through Saturday. Requested items include body wash, lotion, portable batteries, cellphone chargers, cocks, hats, gloves, blankets, arts and crafts supplies, lip gloss, nail polish and toys for children up to age 3. Donate a gift at Sid Gold’s and get a free drink. Sid Gold’s Request Room, 1511 Broadway, Detroit. Mootz Pizzeria, 1230 Library, Detroit. https://bit.ly/3dofxpF.

Winter Beer and Holiday Cocktail Festival in Downtown Wyandotte: Be merry inside a 14,000-square-foot tent filled with a variety of holiday-themed cocktails to sample, plus seasonal and holiday craft beers. Expect food trucks, live music and local vendors, too. 6-11 p.m. Sat. Tickets include a glass and 10 samples. $30, $10 for entry only. Downtown Wyandotte. universe.com/events/winter-beer-holiday-cocktail-festival-tickets-VNF15X

Rusted Crow Distillery celebrates 7 years: This Dearborn Heights spirit-maker is celebrating their anniversary with an ugly sweater party. Prizes will be given for most creative, and the bash will also include craft cocktails using Rusted Crow spirits and complimentary hors d’oeuvres. 6 p.m. Sat. 6056 N. Telegraph, Dearborn Heights. (313) 551-4164. rustedcrowspirits.com.

Café Cortina rolls out special Christmas Eve menu: Upscale Italian destination Café Cortina is offering a special menu for Dec. 24. The three-course meal includes choice of starter, soup or salad and a entrée like roasted quails, grilled lamb chops, handmade pasta or Mediterranean sea bass. $84 per person. Dec. 24. 30715 W. 10 Mile, Farmington. (248) 747-3033. cafecortina.com.

Bonchon Korean Fried Chicken opens in Farmington Hills: Founded in South Korea 20 years ago, Bonchon Korean Fried Chicken opens its first Michigan spot this month in Farmington Hills (a second location is planned for Troy next year). Bonchon specializes in made-to-order fried chicken and other Korean dishes like kimchi and japchae. To celebrate, the chain will be giving away a free chicken sandwich to the first 100 customers starting at 11 a.m. Dec. 29. 27915 Orchard Lake Road, Farmington Hills.

Vegan Chinese New Year Dinner with chef Josie Clemens at Frame: Kick off the Year of the Tiger with a plant-based feast from “Hell’s Kitchen” contestant and Metro Detroit native chef Josie Clemens. The vegan chef will prepare a multi-course dinner with symbolic significance. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Jan. 27-29 and 4 and 7 p.m. Jan. 30. $68 per person plus fees and tax. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com/experience/vegan-chinese-new-year.

Melody Baetens