New seafood restaurant Pearl’s Deep Dive opens in Royal Oak

Pearl’s Deep Dive, the first of two new concepts at 11 Mile and Main in downtown Royal Oak, has made its debut.

Open now below Pinky’s Rooftop bar and restaurant, Pearl’s is aiming for a 1920s vibe for both the jazzy decor and classic menu. Expect oysters Rockefeller, New England lobster rolls, lobster dumplings, champagne and caviar.

Popular architects Ron & Roman designed the space, which is centered by a large, horseshoe-shaped bar that seats 10 and serves signature craft cocktails like the "Some Like it Hot" and "Brown Butter Rum Old Fashioned." The cozy, 2,000-square-foot restaurant’s capacity is 70 overall.

“Our team is excited to bring Pearl’s Deep Dive to the Royal Oak community, expanding our presence in the downtown area,” said owner Adam Merkel in a media alert about the opening. “Pearl’s has a uniquely fun, eclectic and old-soul vibe and, like our other concepts, is intended to draw guests regionally while maintaining a strong neighborhood vibe.”

Pearl’s Deep Dive and a second restaurant under Pinky’s – Bohemia, coming in early 2022 – replace Merkel’s Diamonds Steak and Seafood. The restaurateur still operates a Diamonds Steak and Seafood in Howell along with two other restaurants.

Pearl's, 100 S. Main, is open 4-11 p.m. Tues.-Thurs. and 4 p.m.-1 a.m. Fri.-Sat. Make reservations through the Resy app or visit pearlsdeepdive.com.

