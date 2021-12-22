Primo's is back, Bonchon Korean Fried Chicken opens Jan. 5, plus more restaurant news

Dining news and events

Primo's Pizza is back: After closing because of a fire in March, longtime favorite pizzeria Primo's in Birmingham is back open. "Sorry Santa, Christmas came early this year! It’s great seeing those smiling faces again," the carryout pizzeria posted to social media last week, adding that they are hiring more help and ask for patience while they are shorthanded. 996 S. Adams, Birmingham. (248) 642-1400. primosbirmingham.com.

Bonchon Korean Fried Chicken moves opening date: Founded in South Korea 20 years ago, Bonchon Korean Fried Chicken plans to open Jan. 5 in Farmington Hills and a second location is planned for Troy next year. (The original opening date was Dec. 29.) Bonchon, which means "my hometown" in Korean, specializes in made-to-order double-fried chicken and other Korean dishes like kimchi and japchae. To celebrate the opening, the chain will be giving away a free chicken sandwich to the first 100 customers starting at 11 a.m. Jan. 5. 27915 Orchard Lake Road, Farmington Hills.

Mario’s Italian has gifts: Purchase a $30 gift card for Mario’s in Midtown Detroit and pay just $25. The longstanding Italian restaurant also has dinner and show packages for upcoming events like “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” which would make a great gift. 4222 Second, Detroit. (313) 832-1616. Mariosdetroit.com.

Andiamo offers $100 gift card bonus: Still need stocking stuffers? Andiamo will give a $100 bonus to anyone who purchases $500 or more in gift cards. The deal is valid through Dec. 31. All cards must be purchased at the same location. Visit andiamoitalia.com for locations and more details.

Kura Revolving Sushi Bar has holiday takeout specials: Known for its revolving conveyor belt sushi model, Kura restaurants, including the one in Troy, will offer a $29 holiday carryout special you can preorder online. For a limited time, get assorted sushi rolls or assorted sashimi packaged and ready to take to your holiday party. 736 W. Big Beaver, Troy. order.kurasushi.com.

Private chalets at San Morello: Take outdoor dining to the next level with posh “Camp Birdy” at San Morello, an upscale Italian restaurant on the ground floor of the Shinola Hotel. Enjoy a seasonal pop-up experience inside these private, cozy and decked-out greenhouse with a dedicated special menu. 1400 Woodward, Detroit. Learn more and make reservations at sanmorello.com/campbirdy.

Après Ski returns to Ferndale Project: A winter experience returns for January and February with outdoor drinking and eating at this Ferndale brewery, a sister company of Eastern Market Brewing Co. Buy a “lift ticket” for $5-$10 and get admission and 50% off all draft beer during your visit. 567 Livernois, Ferndale. (313) 513-2200. ferndaleproject.com.

Vegan Chinese New Year Dinner with chef Josie Clemens at Frame: Kick off the Year of the Tiger with a plant-based feast from “Hell’s Kitchen” contestant and Metro Detroit native chef Josie Clemens. The vegan chef will prepare a multi-course dinner with symbolic significance. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Jan. 27-29 and 4 and 7 p.m. Jan. 30. $68 per person plus fees and tax. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com/experience/vegan-chinese-new-year.

Sava’s Restaurant closes for remodel: After 13 years at their current location in Ann Arbor, Sava’s Restaurant will close this winter following their New Year’s Eve service. “Sava’s is tired and in need of deep rest and a serious remodel and we will be closing this winter to achieve that,” reads a Facebook post explaining the temporary closing, pointing to the restaurant group’s other businesses the Dixboro Project and Aventura. 216 S. State, Ann Arbor. (734) 623-2233. Savasannarbor.com.

Melody Baetens