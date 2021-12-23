Some Detroit area bars and restaurants temporary close — again — due to COVID-19

The days surrounding holidays can be lucrative ones for bars and restaurants, as friends and family gather before and after Christmas Day.

If you have plans to go out, call ahead or check social media to make sure your destination is open. Some restaurants and bars are closed Thursday and possibly even more days this month due to complications surrounding the latest COVID-19 surge.

"Friends, unfortunately, some of our team has tested positive for COVID," reads a post on Selden Standard's Instagram this week, adding that anyone with reservations that are affected will be contacted. "We'll be closed the remainder of this week and we hope to reopen Dec. 28 ... we wish everyone a safe and happy holiday."

Neighborhood bar and restaurant Fusion Flare Kitchen and Cocktails will close until Jan. 6, canceling a planned Christmas party. The Detroit business on Plymouth near Southfield cited the "rising COVID cases" as the reason for the temporary pause.

In Clawson, the Renshaw Lounge will be dark until at least Wednesday "in an effort to err on the side of safety and the health of our staff and customers."

Two popular cocktail lounges serving Christmas-themed drinks this week hit pause just before the big day due to COVID-related issues. The Oakland Art Novelty Company in Ferndale is closing for at least the rest of this week. The Skip in downtown Detroit in the Belt alleyway is also closed. According to an Instagram post the plan is to re-open the Skip on Sunday; to-go orders placed online Thursday will be filled.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens