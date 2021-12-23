Inside West Village's new Metropolitan Bar and Kitchen and Variety Store

In early 2020, two high-profile Detroit restaurant closings — unrelated to the pandemic — made news: Gold Cash Gold in February and Craft Work in March.

Last month, Metropolitan Bar and Kitchen opened in Detroit's West Village neighborhood where Craft Work was, with the former Gold Cash Gold chef, Brendon Edwards, at the helm. Not just a restaurant, there's the posh and carefully curated Metropolitan Variety Store attached to the restaurant that sells beverages plus some grocery and pantry items.