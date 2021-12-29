Dining events, pop-ups, guests chefs and more in Metro Detroit this winter

Upcoming dining and food events

Trap Brunch – Detroit Edition at Good Vibes Lounge: This ticketed Sunday series features a Detroit-themed brunch menu, signature cocktails, a table-side mimosa bar and live DJ. 10 a.m. Sun. $5 cover. 16801 Harper, Detroit. Tickets at eventbrite.com.

Après Ski returns to Ferndale Project: This winter experience returns for January and February with outdoor drinking and eating at this Ferndale brewery, a sister company of Eastern Market Brewing Co. Buy a “lift ticket” for $5-$10 and get admission and 50% off all draft beer during your visit. 567 Livernois, Ferndale. (313) 513-2200. ferndaleproject.com.

Sausage Making Workshop at Marrow Butcher Shop and Restaurant: Learn the basics of making high-quality sausages using the best ingredients. Tickets include class, a glass of wine and sausage tasting. 6-8:30 p.m. Jan. 12. $100. 8044 Kercheval, Detroit. Tickets at eventbrite.com.

Wine School at the Royce Detroit: A sommelier-guided course in how to taste wine like a professional. Sample and evaluate six carefully curated wine selections and learn to distinguish between primary, secondary and tertiary aromas. 3:30-5 p.m. Jan. 16. $45. 76 W. Adams, Detroit. Tickets at eventbrite.com.

Fried Chicken and Caviar at Willis Show Bar: As part of the lounge’s Soul Night, Fried Chicken and Caviar pop-up will serve food at Willis Show Bar along with live music and a DJ. 7-11 p.m. Jan. 20. Tickets start at $15 for general admission. 4156 Third, Detroit. www.mean.red.

Moroccan Dinner at Baobab Fare: Chef Layla from Taste of Marrakech will pop-up at New Center’s Baobab Fare restaurant for a night of Moroccan flavors. Enjoy harira, chicken bastille and your choice of couscous with beef and vegetables or lamb tajine, plus dessert. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 24. $55. 6568 Woodward, Suite 100, Detroit. Get tickets on eventbrite.com.

Vegan Chinese New Year Dinner with chef Josie Clemens at Frame: Kick off the Year of the Tiger with a plant-based feast from “Hell’s Kitchen” contestant and Metro Detroit native chef Josie Clemens. The vegan chef will prepare a multi-course dinner with symbolic significance. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Jan. 27-29 and 4 and 7 p.m. Jan. 30. $68 per person plus fees and tax. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com/experience/vegan-chinese-new-year.

Cajun Creole Dinner Party with chef Ederique Goudia at Frame: The chef behind forthcoming Detroit restaurant Gabriel Hall and Taste the Diaspora initiative, Ederique Goudia will present a multi-course meal featuring red bean hummus, shrimp and mirliton bisque, duck confit and smoked chicken andouille gumbo and more. Dine inside or get a group for the outdoor yurts. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Feb. 3-4. $65 per person; beverage pairings available for an additional cost. 23839 John R, #2, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com/experience/a-cajun-creole-dinner-party.

Food and drink news

Blake’s releases canned cider for cocktails: In response to the growing canned cocktail beverage category, Michigan’s Blake’s Hard Cider company is launching a “Bar Cart Series” of hard ciders made to drink on their own, or mixed with liquor as a custom cocktail. First up, hitting shelves Jan. 7, is Paloma, a semi-sweet hard cider with grapefruit, lime, agave and an apple cider base. Look for this and more from the Bar Cart Series in stores as six-packs of 12-ounce cans for $10.99-$12.99. Visit www.blakeshardcider.com for more info.

Bakehouse46 to open in Plymouth: The former Cupcake Station in downtown Plymouth is being rebranded as a Bakehouse46 location. The bakery – a joint venture between Cupcake Station and Blake Farms – is currently hiring and is expecting to debut in late January. 318 S. Main, Plymouth. Bakehouse46.com.

Melody Baetens