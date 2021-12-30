Metro Detroit’s Best New Restaurants of 2021
From taco stands to upscale bistros, our restaurant critic highlights some of 2021's best debuts in the Metro Detroit dining scene
Melody Baetens
The Detroit News
The past several months made for another unusual and difficult year for restaurants.
Business owners had to not only combat the pandemic (remember at the start of the 2021 dining in was not allowed in Michigan), but also staffing problems and supply chain issues. Those hurdles ended up being more difficult than the pandemic in some ways.