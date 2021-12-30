Restaurants and industry leaders we said goodbye to in 2021

In many ways 2021 was more difficult for the restaurant world than 2020 was.

First, there were fewer government support programs like the Paycheck Protection Program and other relief funds for restaurants. Once the mandatory shutdowns, curfews and capacity restrictions were lifted, other problems marched right in, such as staff shortages, destructive weather, rising costs and supply chain issues.

While it's difficult to get the exact number of closings this year for the Detroit-area or the state, we did report on many high profile and longstanding businesses ending their run.

Here are 10 closings that made news in 2021.

Lady of the House: The first major closing announced in 2021, and possibly the one that will be missed the most, chef Kate Williams' revealed in February that her Corktown restaurant would not reopen. Hospitality focused Lady of the House earned a James Beard Award nomination and nods from GQ, Food & Wine and the New York Times. Williams' other restaurant, Karl's inside the Siren Hotel, is open and serving.

Library Sports Pub: Citing the capacity restriction of the time and lack of staff, the Novi location of Library Sports Pub closed in early 2021 after 25 years in the city. Library Sports Pub and Grill in West Bloomfield Township was not affected.

Andiamo Dearborn: Serving Italian food in downtown Dearborn for 17 years, this Andiamo location shuttered in early 2021. "This restaurant casualty is a result of the COVID-19 pandemic-related closures, capacity limits and 'pauses' that have limited our ability to remain profitable," said owner Joe Vicari in a statement. While Andiamo Dearborn didn't last, the Joe Vicari Restaurant Group did rebrand and reopen three other area eateries in 2021 that were purchased in 2020 and opened a 22nd restaurant, the Statler Bistro.

Red Hots Coney Island: Founded in 1921 by owner Richard Harlan's great uncle, the Harlan family said goodbye to longtime customers at the Highland Park coney island this summer. They cited wanting to retire and not being able to find help as reasons for closing after 100 years of serving coney dogs to area residents and workers. The name Red Hots lives on as a retail chili company, using the family recipe.

Rosie O'Grady's: Those who have been hanging around downtown Ferndale since the George Bush administration will remember when Rosie O'Grady's was located where One-Eyed Betty's is now. The Irish pub moved to a more spacious location in 2009. It had a big pizza oven, televisions right in some of the booths and special nights geared toward families as well as the LGBT community. It closed in June.

Brooklyn Street Local: This Corktown breakfast, lunch and brunch restaurant closed in the fall, but it's "not goodbye," said owner Deveri Gifford. She's hanging on to the building and will continue to offer pop-up service around town. "We are scaling down, pivoting again and trying to figure out how to do this in a way that is sustainable," she said in a statement in October.

Moy's: A popular spot for Chinese carryout known for reasonable prices and huge portions, Moy's in St. Clair Shores on Greater Mack closed in 2021.

Pepino's: The owners tried, but after months of searching could just not find enough staff to operate this friendly neighborhood bar and restaurant in Sylvan Lake. Co-owner Kathy Morely told The Detroit News they tried cutting operating hours and kept their chef on long after he planned to retire, but in the end trying to keep it going was too stressful and they didn't want the struggles to negatively affect service. They said farewell to supportive customers that were like family in late October.

Nosh Pit: We barely got to know the Royal Oak version of this vegan restaurant which started as a food truck and later became a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Hamtramck. It opened and closed in 2021 in the shopping plaza near 11 Mile and Main.

Big Rock Chophouse: After near 40 years of serving the Birmingham area, Big Rock Chophouse held its final service this month. In September the restaurant’s owners announced Big Rock would close Dec. 31, but instead moved the closing date up two weeks so the staff could enjoy the holidays with their families.

Restaurant and food industry leaders lost

More precious than the menus and businesses gone forever, are the people of the food and restaurant industry that were lost in 2021. Here are a few whose deaths made news this year.

Jim Lark, co-founder of West Bloomfield Township restaurant the Lark, died in January at age 90. He and his wife, Mary Lark, closed the restaurant in 2015 so they could retire.

Prolific restaurateur Matt Prentice died in April. Only 62, he had been sick with an illness not related to COVID-19. "Matt was a big man with an enormous heart, a loud laugh and a generous spirit. He was a wonderful teacher, a great mentor and an unbelievable cook," said Mary Liz Curtin, co-owner of Three Cats Restaurant, where Prentice was a partner. The restaurant is still open.

Sam Cipriano, CEO of Detroit-based Better Made Snack Foods for a decade, also died in the spring at age 80. His sister Catherine Gusmano was named CEO following his death.

While not a restaurateur or someone in the food business directly, restaurant critic Danny Raskin died in July at age 102. He was a columnist for the Detroit Jewish News for nearly 80 years.

Garden Fresh Gourmet co-founder Jack Aronson died at age 68 in August. His death caused many in the Ferndale and Metro Detroit food and nonprofit communities to speak out about Aronson's generous nature.

Dutch Girl Donuts owner Gene Timmer died in September at age 75 after battling cancer. The future of the Detroit doughnut shop on Woodward near Seven Mile (opened by Timmer's parents) is uncertain. It's temporarily closed at the moment, but Jan. 1 would be its 75th anniversary.

Lastly and possibly most surprising, Mudgie's Deli and Wine Shop owner and founder Greg Mudge died unexpectedly over Labor Day weekend. Mudge was remembered for not only creating a beloved, nationally recognized sandwich shop, but also for having compassion for those in the industry. He strived to offer food that tasted good, was good for you and sustainable.

At just 46, Mudge's death was determined to be due to natural hypertensive cardiovascular disease. He was honored a few weeks later with an outdoor procession where hundreds gathered for a tearful and jubilant celebration of his life. Mudgie's remains open for carryout breakfast and lunch service.

