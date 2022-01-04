Little Caesars ups the pepperoni content of Hot-N-Ready pizza permanently

Not much has changed about the Little Caesars cheese-and-pepperoni Hot-N-Ready pizza in several years. The Michigan-based company knows not to mess with a good thing.

A hot, cheap and convenient large pizza for around five bucks is a popular item, and Little Caesars is offering more of it with the addition of 33% more pepperoni. For a limited time the price at participating locations is $5.55. After that, prices will vary by location but many stores in Metro Detroit are expected to keep the $5.55 price beyond the promotional period.

“Change is good when it comes to giving our customers more of what they love,” said Little Caesars chief marketing officer Jeff Klein in a media alert about the update. “And we’re changing our iconic Hot-N-Ready Classic, adding 33% more savory, meaty pepperoni still at the country’s most affordable price.”

Little Caesars — founded in Garden City in 1959 by Mike and Marian Ilitch — debuted the Hot-N-Ready pizza, which doesn't need to be ordered ahead of time, in the late 1990s for $5. It went national in 2004 and remained $5 for many years, although prices varied a little by location.

The new Hot-N-Ready with more pepperoni is a permanent menu change.

