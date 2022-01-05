Birmingham restaurant changes name, Khana pops up in Hazel Park plus more dining news

Dining and food news

Hazel, Ravines and Downtown changes name: New year, new name. Popular Birmingham restaurant Hazel, Ravines and Downtown has officially changed its name to Hazel’s. The seafood-forward casual restaurant launches its newest menu, Hazel’s Crab Trap, on Thursday. Expect seasonal seafood from the Gulf and Florida coast like stone crab claws, conch fritters and a grouper Reuben. The menu has classic Hazel’s items like the burger and fried chicken. Hazel’s is open for lunch and dinner daily. 1 Peabody, Birmingham. EatatHazels.com.

Estia Greek Street Food opens in Grosse Pointe Woods: The third and newest location for popular Estia Greek Street Food is off to a running start after officially opening in Grosse Pointe Woods. It is open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Sat. at 20871 Mack, Grosse Pointe Woods. (313) 998-2100. Visit goestia.com or download the app to order online.

San Morello closes for renovations: Upscale Italian destination San Morello at the Shinola Hotel is closed through Jan. 19 for kitchen renovations. 1400 Woodward, Detroit. Reservations for later in January are open on the website, sanmorello.com.

Upcoming dining and food events

Khana comes to Framebar for a month: Enjoy Pakistani-inspired cuisine as Khana pop-up takes up residence inside Framebar (also known as Joebar) in Hazel Park. Chefs-in-residence Maryam Khan and Carlos Parisi will serve butter chicken nachos, lamb spare ribs, Pakistani fish and chips and other dishes. The guest stint runs through Feb. 6. Open at 5 p.m. Wed.-Sat. and 3 p.m. Sun. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. Make reservations at framehazelpark.com.

Sausage Making Workshop at Marrow Butcher Shop and Restaurant: Learn the basics of making high-quality sausages using the best ingredients. Tickets include class, a glass of wine and sausage tasting. 6-8:30 p.m. Jan. 12. $100. 8044 Kercheval, Detroit. Tickets at eventbrite.com.

Chicken sandwich week at Saffron de Twah: For one week only, Moroccan restaurant Saffron de Twah will bring back its popular fried chicken sandwich. Get it 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Jan. 16-23. The restaurant is closed for winter break through Jan. 15. 7636 Gratiot, Detroit. Make reservations at Saffrondetwah.com.

Wine School at the Royce Detroit: A sommelier-guided course in how to taste wine like a professional. Sample and evaluate six carefully curated wine selections and learn to distinguish between primary, secondary and tertiary aromas. 3:30-5 p.m. Jan. 16. $45. 76 W. Adams, Detroit. Tickets at eventbrite.com.

Somm Slam at Oak & Reel: Two wine experts will battle to see which does the best pairing, as voted by diners. Tickets to the friendly competition include a meal from chef and owner Jared Gadbaw with two wines per course. Guests vote on which was paired better. 7 p.m. Jan. 24. $150 per person. 2921 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit. exploretock.com/oakandreel/event/308371/first-annual-somm-slam.

Valentine’s Saturday Dinner at Chive Kitchen: Chef Suzy Silvestre and team will present a five-course vegan dinner with cocktail and wine menu curated by Matthew Shur. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12. $180 per pair. 33043 Grand River, Farmington. chivekitchen.com.

Melody Baetens