Nonalcoholic cocktails are healthy and colorful at new Dragonfly bar in Detroit

Not everybody drinks alcohol, but there's no reason diners can't enjoy an expertly made and well-paired craft cocktail when they go out to a special bar or restaurant.

At Dragonfly, one of the city's newest cocktail bars, the house specialties have light alcohol or none. Instead of being spirit-centric, they're flavored with herbal tea, vegetables like brightly colored beets and carrots and natural sweeteners such as honey, maple syrup and agave. Soon, Dragonfly will also create its own version of nonalcoholic spirits to use in their drinks.

Tara Jagodzinski is the cocktail master who runs the bar at this new Milwaukee Junction businesses, not too far from New Center. The award-winning bartender has made drinks at some well-known hot spots including the Library inside the Detroit Club and the Peterboro Chinese restaurant. At Dragonfly, she pulls in a lot of her experience to craft a beverage program that offers something elevated that anyone can enjoy.

She says that while a lot of people partake in a sober lifestyle for "Dry January," it goes beyond the post-holiday season.

"I think in general people are drinking a little bit less since the pandemic hit," she said. "People are starting to care more about their health and I think it's a trend that we're going to see more of moving forward."

You'll see a lot of Spanish and Asian influence in the flavors on the menu at Dragonfly, but not a lot of booze-heavy classics that the craft cocktail world has been known for. Of course, with a full bar they can make you a Manhattan, Old Fashioned, vodka soda or other standard favorite at Dragonfly if you like, too.

"The whole idea behind (Dragonfly) was low-AVB (alcohol by volume), health-conscious cocktails," said Jagodzinski, adding that the response to the booze-free drinks has been very positive. "I'm putting just as much work into the nonalcoholic drinks as I am in the craft cocktails, per se, I'm making them just as creative so people feel like they can still be at a bar and enjoy the atmosphere and they're not limited to like a cranberry and orange juice."

Dragonfly is an extension of new restaurant Freya. They're both in the same building and the drinks ordered with the multi-course tasting menu at Freya — the only way to dine here — are built at Dragonfly. In addition to wine pairings with the meals, Freya also pairs nonalcoholic drinks with their pre-fixe dinners, which are offered for a variety of diets. Freya and Dragonfly are run by the same team behind Chartreuse Kitchen and Cocktails in Detroit.

More:Anticipated Freya restaurant now open with tasting menus for omnivores and vegans

Freya and Dragonfly have their own lists of cocktail menus, and Dragonfly also has a separate a la carte food menu with snacks like candied nuts, hummus, tuna tartare, mussels and other small plates. The two rooms are both fairly minimal in decoration and feature glass block windows.

Some of Dragonfly's signature cocktails include the low-alcohol After the Quake, a unique and bold beverage that Jagodzinski makes using St. Germaine and Campari that's been infused with coffee — two liqueurs that are about 40-48 proof as opposed to vodka or whiskey that is around 80 proof — plus wasabi honey, lemon and grapefruit. It's a balanced cocktail that is perfect for a bit of a post-meal pick-me-up.

On the alcohol-free drink list, the Midnight in Peking cocktail uses a base of lapsang tea flavored with black sesame, pomegranate, citrus, cream and sparking water. The drink menu is rounded out by a small selection of beer, including an NA option, five kinds of sherry and wines by the glass or bottle.

Tea is a big part of Jagodzinski's tool kit.

"I love tea in general because not only is it healthy and I can use caffeine and caffeine free, but it adds a great base for drinks. I can concentrate it so it's a little bit stronger and it just adds almost an herbal but bitter element. It's a nice substitute when I'm not using alcohol in something," she said.

As for the nonalcoholic spirits they're working on, Jagodzinski said the team there have been inspired by Alinea in Chicago, a very popular and upscale restaurant that takes nonalcoholic beverage offerings seriously and has even released an NA cocktail book, "Zero."

"We're getting a tabletop still and I will use a combination of water and glycerin to kind of re-create the mouthfeel of what alcohol would feel like and then I'm going to use all the same botanicals or grains or anything that you would use to make a whiskey or gin," she said. "We just won't be adding the yeast, so there won't be any fermentation or alcohol being created."

Jagodzinski said Dragonfly, which just opened a few weeks ago but has been in the works since 2019, can also use their nonalcoholic spirits in simpler drinks, like an alcohol-free "whiskey" and Coke.

For those looking to make nonalcoholic mixed drinks at home, Jagodzinski says be creative.

"I always start with some kind of base, whether it's a tea base or juice base, adding lemon or lime, and then you can add any kind of natural sugar syrup and you can take that same flavor and add do it," she said. "Throw some maple syrup on a stove with a cinnamon stick in it. It's just being creative and using things that are already in your house. You can make health-conscious things."

Dragonfly and Freya, 2929 E. Grand Blvd. in Detroit, open at 5 p.m. Wed.-Sat. Follow Dragonfly on Instagram @dragonflydetroit or call (313) 380-1500. For more details on booking dinner at Freya (pre-paid reservations required), visit freyadetroit.com. Walk-ins are welcome at Dragonfly.

