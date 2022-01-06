Slows offers delivery service to west side suburbs via DoorDash

Slows Bar BQ's popular cuisine is coming to more neighborhoods this season, with the addition of delivery via DoorDash in the Westland area on Wednesday and Thursday evenings.

Through a ghost kitchen partnership with a local catering kitchen, Slows is able to deliver most of its core menu to the area under the name "Slows BBQ Westland" on the DoorDash app. The 8-mile delivery radius includes Westland and parts of surrounding communities like Canton Township, Plymouth, Livonia and Wayne.

"We know from our catering clients, our food truck events and our take and bake program that the west suburbs really supports our restaurants," said Slows' Terry Perrone. "We started looking for a location to pop-up as the weather turned and our food truck season wound down. We found Marquis Food Service online. The owner, Scott, has been great. He has his own catering business but has dark hours during the evening, especially during the winter months, so this was a win-win."

Perrone said the DoorDash service may expand to more evenings if the demand is there.

The barbecue brand, which has sit-down restaurants in Corktown and Grand Rapids, plus a carryout-only location in Midtown, is also bringing back its "take-and-bake" program. If a neighborhood or community can get at least 15 households on board, Slows will come out and deliver bake-at-home family meal packs that feed 4-6 people.

Least year the take-and-bake program visited 90 neighborhoods and served over 2,000 families. For more information on ordering, visit slowsbarbq.com.

