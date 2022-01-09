Michael Symon's Roast closes in downtown Detroit

After 13 years Michael Symon's Roast restaurant at the Westin Book Cadillac in downtown Detroit closed following Saturday's service.

"Permanently closed. We are grateful for your business," reads the steakhouse's website.

Opened in 2008 by celebrity chef Michael Symon, the restaurant located at 1128 Washington Blvd. was known as a special occasion destination and served a meat-centric menu with a well-curated wine list.

The closing appears to be sudden; a Facebook post from Friday promotes upcoming happy hour events this coming week.

In 2021 news broke that a Chicago-based hotel developer planned to purchase the Book Cadillac. Roast occupies the ground floor.

