Book Cadillac owners: Roast made decision to close

Melody Baetens

The Detroit News

Detroit — Two days after Michael Symon's Roast restaurant at the Westin Book Cadillac abruptly closed following Saturday service, the company that owns the hotel said it was the restaurant's decision to shutter after 13 years.

"The hotel had a lease in place with Roast when we acquired the property," said Matthew Kalt, vice president of the Oxford Capital Group, in a statement. "We heard rumblings they might be closing, and ultimately, that's what they decided to do. We are actively pursuing re-tenanting the space."