RESTAURANTS + BARS

Lansing Shuffle food hall and shuffleboard pavilion to open this summer

Melody Baetens
The Detroit News

Lansing Shuffle, a new multi-faceted venue, is expected to open this summer with a seven-restaurant food hall, two bars, a riverfront patio, a performance stage and an outdoor shuffleboard pavilion. 

Located at the former site of Lansing City Market, Lansing Shuffle is a project from the same team behind Detroit Shipping Company, a bar and food hall made of shipping containers in Midtown Detroit. 

