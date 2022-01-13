Grocery store and Jewish-style deli coming to Eastern Market from EW Grobbel

A 138-year-old gourmet food company announced plans to open a grocery store and deli in Detroit’s Eastern Market this year.

EW Grobbel, a global company based in Detroit, will bring Grobbel’s Gourmet Fresh Neighborhood Market and a Sy Ginsberg’s Jewish-style deli restaurant to 2456 Market. Located where Eastern Market Seafood used to be, the grocery store will have an entrance on Market while the deli will open on Riopelle.

This positioning was intentional so the grocery’s entrance is near neighbor DeVries & Co., a longstanding specialty market. Vivio’s restaurant is between the two shops.

“We are very excited to bring this new food oasis to 2465 Market Street where we can make high-quality food accessible to people right where they live, work and play,” said EW Grobbel president Jason Grobbel in a statement. “The Grobbel team is committed to our hometown, the city of Detroit, by serving its residents and visitors with the best possible food offerings and experiences they could receive.”

Grobbel’s Gourmet Fresh Neighborhood Market is expected to carry produce from local farms and a full line of grocery items including popular brands like Topor’s Pickles, Corridor Sausage and Grobbel’s Gourmet smoked meats, plus everyday items like bread.

The market and restaurant is a partnership between Grobbel and Sanford Nelson’s FIRM Real Estate. The developer has about 20 properties in the district.

