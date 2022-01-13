Roast chef pops up at Batch Brewing with burgers, plus more food, dining news and events

Dining and food news

Saladworks and Frutta Bowls opens in West Bloomfield: A co-branded, healthy concept has opened its first Michigan location at Crosswinds Center in West Bloomfield. Justin Hiller, former VP of Hiller’s Markets, has opened the Philadelphia-based franchises Saladworks and Frutta Bowls, which have made-to-order salads, açai bowls, wraps, smoothies, sandwiches and more. You can dine in, carry out or get delivery and they do catering. Hiller plans to open more of these franchises in Michigan going forward. 4301 Orchard Lake Road, West Bloomfield. (248) 499-6992. Saladworks.com.

Zingerman’s and Teffola collaborate: A new partnership between Zingerman’s Deli and Michigan granola company Teffola has launched Cherry Cacao Granola featuring high-protein, gluten-free grain teff, grown in Michigan. The granola is available at Zingerman’s Deli and Zingerman’s Bakehouse. Visit eatteffola.com.

Dining and food events

Community Day at Saffron de Twah: This popular Moroccan bistro in Detroit is offering donor kebob meals for free to those in need, and on a pay-what-you-want basis for everyone else. Proceeds will fund the Saffron Community Kitchen. 11 a.m. Fri. until food runs out. 7636 Gratiot, Detroit. Saffrondetwah.com.

Roast employee fundraiser at Batch Brewing Company: Ex-Roast sous chef John Yelinek will pop-up one night only to serve the restaurant’s famous happy hour burger. Roast closed abruptly this week. The pop-up event will raise funds for Roast employees who lost their jobs. Burgers, rosemary fries and Batch beers will be available to enjoy in the tented outdoor area or as a carryout. 5 p.m. Jan. 18. 1400 Porter, Detroit. (313) 338-8008. Batchbrewingcompany.com.

Battle of the Bars at Grey Ghost: Two chef-driven Detroit destinations will battle for best beverage pairing at this special dinner. Grey Ghost will serve a six-course dinner paired with beverages from teams at Grey Ghost and nearby Shewolf Pastificio & Bar. Diners will judge the drinks and determine who gets the Campari Cocktail Belt. 6:30 p.m. Jan. 24. $175 per person. 47 E. Watson, Detroit. greyghostdetroit.com/reservations.

Metro Detroit Polish Winter Celebration at Royal Oak Farmers Market: Expect Polish cuisine from local establishments, beer, crafts, artists and live polka from the Duane Malinowski Orchestra.

5-7 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Jan. 27. Admission is $5-7 and must be purchased in advance. 316 E. 11 Mile, Royal Oak. doyoulovepolishfood.com/metro-detroit-polish-winter-celebration.

