Korean fried chicken takes flight in Metro Detroit

While it's not an entirely new trend, restaurants that serve crispy Korean fried chicken are popping up quickly all around the Detroit area.

Locally owned Kimchi Box restaurants have grown from zero to four in 2021 alone. Bonchon, a Korean fast-casual chain that started 20 years ago, just opened its first Metro Detroit location last month in Farmington and has plans for a second Michigan location in Troy. Noori Fried Chicken has locations in Grand Rapids and Annandale, Virginia, and recently opened a third in downtown Clawson with Korean fried wings, french fries and soy garlic dumplings.