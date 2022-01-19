A new 'speakeasy' in Plymouth, Burns Night packages and more food news and events

Dining and food news and events

Speakeasy-style destination now open in Plymouth: The Ebenezer cocktail lounge and speakeasy-style bar is now open with craft cocktails, mocktails, wine and more plus shareable plates like charcuterie, shrimp cocktail, parmesan truffle fries and more. Find it below Greek Islands Eatery. It’s open 4 p.m.-midnight Tues.-Thurs. and 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Fri.-Sat. 305 Fleet, Plymouth. (734) 404-5552. theebenezerplymouth.com.

Weekend brunch returns to Public House: Enjoy boozy beverages and a full menu of vegan and non-vegan brunch delights on weekends at the newly reopened Public House restaurant in downtown Ferndale. Look for crumpets, candied bacon, avocado toast, hash, vegan French toast and more. Brunch hours are 10 a.m-3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 241 W. Nine Mile, Ferndale. (248) 733-4905. publichouseferndale.com.

Meijer offers free home delivery: Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, Meijer stores are offering free home delivery on orders more than $35 through Jan. 29. Shop online at Meijer.com or via the Meijer app.

Burns Night to go from Ackroyd’s Scottish Bakery: Celebrate Scotland’s national poet Robert Burns with a Scottish meal from this Redford bakery. Their online store is stocked with sausage rolls, shortbread trays and a Burns Night supper for two with haggis, neeps and tatties and a raspberry crumble traybake. Burns Night is Tuesday. Order online ASAP for shipping across the country, or pick up at the bakery. 25566 Five Mile, Redford. (313) 532-1181. ackroydsbakery.com/burns-night-2022.

Statler Market is now open: The market inside new downtown Detroit restaurant the Statler has opened with groceries, a coffee bar and grab-and-go sandwiches, salads and soups. The market and restaurant, which opened in December, are part of the Joe Vicari Restaurant Group. 313 Park, Detroit. Statlerdetroit.com.

Variety the Children’s Charity offers American Coney Island take-home kits: Just in time for the big game, American Coney Island and Variety the Children’s Charity are teaming up to offer coney kits with fixings for a dozen dogs including Dearborn Sausage hot dogs and Keros Family Detroit chili sauce. The package is yours, delivered, for a $100 donation to Variety. Contribute $150 and they’ll throw in a special-edition coney dog T-shirt. Orders taken through January by calling (248) 258-5511 or emailing info@varietydetroit.com.

Variety Cocktails and Cuisine at the Townsend: A fundraiser for Variety the Children’s Charity, this annual party is a way to sample food from several area chefs while sipping craft cocktails. The bash also has a DJ, raffles and more fun. 6-9 p.m. Feb. 17. Tickets are $95-$175. 100 Townsend, Birmingham. variety-detroit.com/special-events/variety-cocktails-cuisine-2022.

Melody Baetens