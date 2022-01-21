Where to find Korean fried chicken in Metro Detroit

Korean fried chicken is a growing trend in the Detroit area, with the opening of several fast-casual chains that have both local and national roots.

What makes the chicken so special is that it's twice-fried and usually coated with a lighter breading than other versions of fried chicken.

More:Korean fried chicken takes flight in Metro Detroit

Here's your guide to enjoying crispy fried chicken and other Korean delights around town:

Kimchi Box: A fast-casual, locally owned chain that sells Korean dishes including Korean fried wings, popcorn chicken and boneless thighs. Open daily for lunch and dinner. kimchiboxusa.com.

• 13937 Lakeside Circle, Sterling Heights. (586) 991-6907.

• 47249 Five Mile, Plymouth. (734) 667-4482.

• 41370 Grand River, Novi. (734) 277-5270.

• 2713 University Drive, Auburn Hills. (734) 706-6387.

Hola Seoul: A blend of Korean and Mexican cuisines, Hola Seoul has Korean fried chicken, Korean barbecue tacos, kimchi fries, red bean buns and more shareables. holaseoul.com.

• 39743 Grand River, Novi. (248) 482-8059.

• 715 N. University, Ann Arbor. (734) 369-6418.

K-BBQ: Opened three years ago, this Canton spot specializes in a variety of wings, including crispy, soy garlic, blazing hot, Korean zing and supreme. K-BBQ also serves popcorn chicken, tenders, Korean entrees, rice and noodle dishes. 5758 N. Canton Center Road, Canton. (734) 737-0200. korbeq.com.

Bonchon: The first Michigan location of this Korean-born chain opened in the last few days of 2021. Dine in or carryout boneless wings, traditional wings, chicken strips, chicken katsu and chicken sandwiches. Bonchon also has a family meal: 18 pieces of chicken, rice and choice of two sides for $39.99. Open daily for lunch and dinner. 27915 Orchard Lake Road, Farmington Hills. (947) 366-0002. bonchon.com.

Soora: The yang-nyum chicken here is deep fried and doused with sweet and spicy sauce and sesame seeds. Soora has a huge menu with lots of Korean barbecue offerings, traditional dishes, hot pot and a bar featuring soju and Korean beers. Closed Mondays but otherwise open for lunch and dinner daily. 6580 Orchard Lake Road, West Bloomfield. (248) 973-8110. sooramichigan.com

Sushi Coup: This Madison Heights casual spot specializes in poke bowls, but they also serve Korean fried chicken wings with homemade pickles, spicy honey and sweet soy dressing. Open for dinner Tues.-Sat. 29141 Dequindre, Madison Heights. (248) 951-2029. sushicoup.com.

Noori Chicken: Still in the soft-opening phase, the newest location for Noori serves Korean fried chicken wings, fries, onion rings, rice and deep-fried dumplings. Closed Mondays. 1 S. Main, Clawson. (248) 850-7512. noorichicken.com.

The Lucky Duck: Chef Grant Vella opened his Asian small plates restaurant in late 2021. He serves a variety of shareable cuisine and offers a full bar, making this new place a hot destination for Oakland County diners. Vella's Korean fried chicken dish comes with a choice of the more traditional soy garlic or a yangnyeom sauce made with Faygo. Open for dinner Tues.-Sat. Reservations recommended. 38 S. Main, Clawson. (248) 565-8393. theluckyduckclawson.com.

Dae Jang Keum: This Troy restaurant is mainly known for Korean barbecue but also serves Korean fried chicken, shrimp fried rice, miso soup, egg rolls, Korean seafood pancakes and japchae, a stir-fried glass noodle dish. Open daily for lunch and dinner. 2947 E. Big Beaver, Troy. (248) 509-7150. daejangkeumtroy.com.

Honey Chicken: This spot marinates their chicken for a minimum of 10 hours before lightly battering and frying in pure vegetable oil. Honey Chicken also sells five kinds of crispy corn dogs made with mozzarella cheese and Polish sausage. Closed Sundays, otherwise open daily for lunch and dinner. 2028 W. Auburn Road, Rochester Hills. (248) 710-8440. honey-wings.com.

Miss Kim: Experience another chef-driven approach to the dish at this popular Korean restaurant from chef Ji Hye Kim, who was on Food & Wine Magazine's list of best new chefs of 2021. Kim serves her lightly battered dark meat pieces with your choice of sweet chili glaze, sweet soy glaze or Korean chili spice blend, plus a side of sesame rice. Miss Kim's menu also has a variety of tteokbokki (rice cake), bibimbop, kimchi pork and more. You can book a reservation or order carryout from the website. Closed Tuesdays. 415 N. Fifth, Ann Arbor. (734) 275-0099. misskimannarbor.com.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens