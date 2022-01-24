Marrow chef Sarah Welch to compete on 'Top Chef' season 19

The chef and partner of one of Detroit's most popular restaurants will show the nation her talents on the latest season of Bravo's "Top Chef."

Sarah Welch is a co-owner and chef at Marrow, a butcher shop and restaurant in Detroit's West Village neighborhood. She is also a partner at Mink, a sustainable and ethically sourced seafood spot in Corktown. Welch will be one of 15 chefs competing for glory and a chunk of cash on season 19 of "Top Chef."

Set in Houston, Texas, this season of "Top Chef" debuts at 8 p.m. March. 3. Padma Lakshmi returns as the host along with head judge Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons. "Top Chef" contestants from the past will make appearance as guest judges throughout the season as well as celebrity chefs like Eric Ripert, Marcus Samuelsson and Alexander Smalls.

The winner of "Top Chef" gets bragging rights and $250,000, plus a feature in Food & Wine magazine and an appearance at the Food and Wine Classic in Aspen.

Detroit chef Kiki Louya competed on last season of "Top Chef," making it to the fourth episode. Mabel Gray chef James Rigato also competed in 2014.

