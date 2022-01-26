A new gelato shop in Corktown, a cocoa crawl in Lake Orion, plus more food news and events

Food and dining events

Birmingham Restaurant Week: This returning promotion gives diners a chance to try unique menus and a variety of cuisine at casual and fine dining restaurants in downtown Birmingham. Some participating businesses include Social Kitchen, Streetside Seafood, Rugby Grille, Phoenicia, La Strada, Hazel’s and the Birmingham Pub. Birmingham Restaurant Week is now through Friday and also Jan. 31-Feb. 4. allinbirmingham.com/visitors/restaurant-week.

Canterbury Cocoa Crawl at Canterbury Village: The shops at Canterbury Village will warm you up with various types of hot cocoa, plus some cocoa cocktails for the adults at the C-Pub. Vote on which boutique has your favorite style of cocoa. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat. $7 per person, $5 parking (free for children under 2, military and veterans). 2359 Joslyn Ct., Lake Orion. Cocoacrawl.com.

Maker’s Mark Bourbon Dinner at Frame: Chef AuCo Lai will serve a seasonal, five-course meal that pairs with a neat pour of Maker’s Mark Bourbon. Additional pours plus cocktails, mocktails, beer or wine are available for an additional purchase. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Feb. 5 and 4 and 7 p.m. Feb. 6. $85 per person plus fees and tax. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com/experience/makers-mark-bourbon-dinne.

Chili Cook-Off at Blake’s Orchard and Cider Mill: What better way to shake off the late winter chill than a chili competition. The family-friendly event has live music, games, chili sampling, hard cider and beer. Ticket price includes a pint of cider of beer in a take-home glass and unlimited chili samples. 1-4 p.m. Feb. 19. $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Kids two and younger are free. 17985 Armada Center Road, Armada. blakefarms.com/event/chilicookoff.

Royal Oak Whiskey Fest at Royal Oak Farmers Market: Sample whiskey from Kentucky, Japan, Scotland and more at this adults-only party. Tickets include drink tickets, a keepsake photo, commemorative glass and live entertainment from cover band Cosmic Groove. 7-10 p.m. Feb. 26. $45-$65. 316 E. 11 Mile, Royal Oak. Royaloakwhiskeyfest.com.

Food and dining news

Momento Gelato and Coffee opens in Corktown: A new spot for lunch, coffee and more is now open in Corktown with panini, soup, gelato, specialty coffee items and affogato, an Italian coffee-based dessert. 2120 Trumbull, Detroit. Momentogelato.com.

Aratham Gourmet To Go opens in downtown Detroit: A third location of plant-based carryout business Aratham has opened in downtown Detroit at Bedrock’s Chrysler House. They serve organic, grab-and-go, ready-to-eat vegan meals plus natural supplements, candles and more. Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Sat. 719 Griswold, Suite 100, Detroit. Aratham.com.

Smith & Co. prepares to reopen: Opened in the fall of 2019 and closed since the start of the pandemic, Midtown restaurant Smith & Co. is planning to reopen Feb. 10. Part of the Jolly Pumpkin family of restaurants, the upscale casual restaurant serves a locally sourced menu (including a great bar burger) plus a full bar. 644 Selden, Detroit. smithandcodetroit.com.

Chicken bacon ranch pizza returns to Jet’s: Michigan-based pizza chain Jet’s Pizza is making a few changes to its menu, starting Tuesday. A small pizza will be cut into four slices instead of six, allowing for more cheese and toppings per slice. A large pizza will now be eight slices. Jet’s Boats and Deli Boats are going back to their original 10-inch size. Also, the popular chicken bacon ranch pizza has returned as a permanent addition to the menu. Visit jetspizza.com.

Two K Farms wins awards: Suttons Bay cidery and winery Two K Farms was named Best Cidery in the country at the 2021 Dan Berger’s International Wine and Cider Competition. Other honors include a gold medal for their Honeycrisp Ice Cider and their Rose Cider. twokfarms.com.

Melody Baetens