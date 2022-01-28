Le Culture Cafe closes downtown, reboots as Culture Soul in Detroit
Owner and chef Drew Matthews says getting their Restaurant Revitalization Fund grant rescinded compounded his restaurant's 2020 and 2021 struggles
Melody Baetens
The Detroit News
An upscale downtown Detroit restaurant known as a popular destination for dates and birthdays, Le Culture Cafe has permanently shut down its Brush Street location after being temporarily closed since before the holidays.
Last week, however, chef and owner Drew Matthews debuted his new, streamlined business Culture Soul. The carryout-only spot on Eight Mile serves a lot of the same seafood and chops that Le Culture was known for, plus soul food dishes.