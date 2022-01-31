Taqueria El Rey closed after weekend fire, GoFundMe launched

A popular and beloved spot for tacos, barbecued chicken and ribs, tortas and more, southwest Detroit restaurant Taqueria El Rey is closed after a fire broke out Saturday morning.

According to a social media post from the restaurant, no one was injured in the fire — first reported by Eater Detroit — but the damage to the grill shack, equipment and restaurant interior was severe enough to cease business operations.

"We would like to express our gratitude to everyone and to our community for your amazing support to our business all these years," says the statement, adding the fire caused "a great amount of damage."

"We are working on assessing what can be saved and what must be replaced and updates on the current status will be posted as they happen."

Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell told The Detroit News on Monday that the fire, believed to be accidental, started in a building next to the dining room that housed some cooking grills.

A GoFundMe online fundraiser is collecting donations to get the family-owned business back up and running at gofundme.com/f/taqueria-el-rey-fundraiser.