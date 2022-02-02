Black History Month food and dining news and events

Chefs pop-up at Frame: This month experience a Cajun-Creole dinner party with Detroit chef (and woman of many hats) Ederique Goudia at Frame in Hazel Park. The multi-course meal features red bean hummus, salad, shrimp mirliton bisque, duck confit and smoked chicken andouille gumbo and bananas Foster shortcake for dessert. Dine inside or in yurts outdoors 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Feb. 3-4. $65 per person plus fees and tax. Join chef Goodwin Ihentuge for a West African Wine Dinner the following week with seatings at 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Feb. 11 for $68 per person plus tax and fees. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com.

Taste the Diaspora Shoebox Lunches: Each week during Black History Month, Taste the Diaspora – a collective from chefs Ederique Goudia, Jermond Booze and urban farmer Raphael Wright – will sell healthy “shoebox” lunches showcasing food from a variety of local, Black-owned chefs and restaurants. For week two, Feb. 11-12, enjoy peppa pot soup from Flavors of Jamaica, Indi-soul salad from Relish, rice-stuffed Cornish hen from the Fried Chicken and Caviar pop-up and Electric Kool Aid, a nonalcoholic craft beverage from Asa Lockett. Order boxes online for $35 and pick up at Baobab Fare, 6568 Woodward, Detroit. tastethediaspora.com.

Taste the Diaspora virtual event at Urban Consulate: This discussion asks “What happens when Black chefs and organizers from Detroit, New Orleans and Africa come together? A conversation around food, land, history and healing and repair features Detroiters Ederique Goudia (Taste the Diaspora, Gabriel Hall), Kwaku Osei Bonsu (EastEats, Black Restaurant Week) and Hamissi Mamba (Baobab Fare) along with Jo Banner of the Descendants Project in Louisiana. Join in the conversation, hosted by Orlando P. Bailey, virtually at 7-9 p.m. Feb. 17. Register at eventbrite.com/e/urban-consulate-taste-the-diaspora-tickets-255718349467.

Taste of Black Spirits at Garden Theatre: This social event aims to put a spotlight on Black-owned beer, wine and spirit brands like Anteel Tequila, Motu Viget, Stock da bar, Black Calder Brewery, Opulence Wine and the Roche Collection. 6-10 p.m. Feb. 19. Tickets start at $55, which include six drink tickets, two cocktails and two food samples. Other packages including VIP tickets are available. 3929 Woodward, Detroit. eventbrite.com/e/taste-of-black-spirits-the-history-tickets-211508436427.

Submissions open for Kingsford fellowship: Kingsford charcoal brand is bring back its “Preserve the Pit” fellowship and submissions are open now through March 1. The company and its mentor network (which includes experts from around the country including Detroit’s Devita Davison) will choose fellows based on a variety of factors, including their connection to barbecue and their contributions to the legacy of the Black barbecue community. Those chosen will get immersive industry training, capital investment to kick-start their business and other resources. Visit PreservethePit.com for more information.

More dining news and events

Condado Tacos opens Ann Arbor location March 3: The fifth Condado Taco restaurant in Michigan — and the 30th nationwide — opens next month in Ann Arbor. Like the other restaurants, the customizable tacos and flavorful margaritas will be enjoyed surrounded by colorful walls done by local artists. The Ann Arbor Condado features work by Freddy Diaz, Tony Whlgn, Animal Money, Jason Abraham Smith and others. Opening day is March 3 and the first 100 guests in line will get a limited-edition T-shirt and free tacos for a year. 401 E. Liberty, Ann Arbor. condadotacos.com.

Get a deal on National Pizza Day: On Feb. 9 Buddy’s Pizza is offering 50%-off your second 8-square pizza when you buy two using the promo code BOGO8. The deal is valid through March in store and online. Visit buddyspizza.com for locations.

Free Pizza Tuesday at 313 Pizza Bar: Every Tuesday, purchase a large pizza for dine-in and get a small pizza for free at 313 Pizza Bar. The Detroit-style pizza restaurant also offers happy hour 3-6 p.m. Tues.-Fri. with half-off appetizers and drink specials. 37 E. Flint, Lake Orion. (248) 690-9362. 313pizza-bar.com.

Bagel and Lox Day at Stage Deli: Feb. 9 is also National Bagel and Lox Day, and the Stage Deli is celebrating with by offering its famous bagel and lox sandwich for 60% off. The restaurant is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year. 6873 Orchard Lake Road, West Bloomfield.

(248) 855-6622. Stagedeli.com.

Wing Snob expands: Fast-casual chicken wing chain Wing Snob announced the brand will expand to 24 more Michigan locations in the next few years, plus 20 more in Florida. The Warren-based company recently expanded its menu to include chicken drumsticks and thighs plus 12 new flavors of french fries. Visit wingsnob.com for locations.

Dream Bowl launches at Beyond Juicery + Eatery: Re-focus your New Year’s resolution to eat better with the Dream Bowl, a new menu item from smoothie and juice bar Beyond Juicery + Eatery. The bowl has a sorbet and açaí base topped with fresh fruit, peanut butter and vegan chocolate chips. Find locations at beyondjuiceryeatery.com.

Wednesday deal at Pattternz Restaurant: Get a deal on homemade Syrian food, including falafel, kibbeh, shawarma, burek and more each Wednesday when this Sterling Heights restaurant offers 15% of all dine-in and carryout orders. 38944 Dequindre, Sterling Heights. (586) 693-5700. pattternz.com.

Melody Baetens