Hip vegan pop-up Street Beet calls it quits

Known for flavorful "fake chicken" sandwiches and plant-based replicas of popular fast-food items, Detroit pop-up kitchen Street Beet will serve its last meals this month and then close permanently.

Started four years ago, chefs Chefs Nina Paletta and Meghan Shaw were most recently serving Street Beet's menu from a space inside 3rd Street Bar in Midtown. They said in a statement that the reason they're closing is "because it's the right thing to do."

"As individuals we are ready for the next chapter in our lives," the chefs said in a joint statement. "When we first started out in 2018, we never imagined we would create something so impactful. We simply loved to cook vegan food, had fun when we teamed up, and decided to share it with the world around us. You all have allowed us to do that and so much more over the last four years."

Street Beet will be on pause this week and will return for final service — including dine in and carryout — at 3rd Street Feb. 9-13 and 16-20. View the completely vegan menu, which also has many gluten-free options, and order online at streetbeetdetroit.com.