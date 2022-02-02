Two dozen Valentine's and Galentine's Day dining ideas to wow your special someone
Melody Baetens
The Detroit News
It's a holiday about love, and whether that's a romantic partner or a friend, it's likely you'll be looking for somewhere special to eat next week.
It seems restaurants are going all out this season. Galentine's Day — a celebration of friendships — is Sunday, Feb. 13, and Valentine's Day is Monday, Feb. 14, this year, giving establishments the entire weekend to showcase holiday and themed specials.