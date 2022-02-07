Hygrade Deli owner retires, sells to owner of another iconic Detroit restaurant

A longstanding and iconic breakfast and lunch spot on Michigan Avenue in Detroit, Hygrade Deli, will change hands with the retirement of owner Stuart Litt, who has overseen the charmingly vintage deli for 50 years.

Litt, whose parents purchased the deli in 1972 — it opened in 1955 — is passing the reins to Detroit businessman Chuck Nolen. He owns famed Eastern Market burger joint Cutters Bar & Grill and is chair of the Neighborhood Legal Services of Michigan and the Metro Detroit Black Business Alliance.

“I congratulate Stuart Litt for running a great restaurant for so many years,” said Nolen in a press release about the sale. “ I can’t thank him enough for entrusting me with this southwest Detroit landmark. I look forward to offering the same great food, quality service and the best corned beef in town.”

The staff, menu and hours are expected to stay the same, but Nolen may do some cosmetic updates. Litt may even be seen behind the counter still, as he plans to stay on a few more weeks and help with a smooth transition.

Hygrade Deli, 3640 Michigan, is know for corned beef, Reuben and other stacked sandwiches, soups and colorful vintage styling. It has been featured in Food & Wine magazine, and was featured in a scene in “Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice” and the television series “Detroit 1-8-7.”

This Friday the community will celebrate Litt's retirement and introduce Nolen as new owner at an 11 a.m. event at Hygrade with city officials like Mayor Mike Duggan and others expected to be in attendance.

“The last 50 years have been a blessing and I couldn’t be prouder of this great restaurant and devoted staff,” Litt said. “I’m so glad I found someone who will care for our restaurant as much as we have.”

It's open 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon.-Fri. and 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat. Call (313) 894-6620 or visit hygradedeli.com.

