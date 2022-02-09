PJ's Lager House adds weekday brunch, plus more dining and food news

Food and dining news and events

PJ’s Lager House adds weekday brunch: Corktown favorite PJ’s Lager House is expanding its dining hours to serve brunch 7 a.m.-11 a.m. Mon.-Fri. starting Feb. 14. The menu features vegan biscuits and gravy, shrimp and grits, avocado toast, breakfast sandwiches and more. After 11 a.m. the regular menu goes into effect with daily specials, burgers, gumbo and more, including vegan options. 1254 Michigan, Detroit. pjslagerhouse.com.

Heart-shaped pizza at Jet’s: If you want to keep it low-key this Valentine’s Day and order a pizza, Jet’s locations nationwide will be selling a six-slice pizza, Jet’s bread and cinnamon stix all in the shape of a heart. The promotion is only available Feb. 14 and is good for carryout and delivery. For online orders, use the code LOVE for the pizza, BEMINE for the Jet’s bread and SWEET for the cinnamon stix. Jetspizza.com for locations.

Firkin Freezeout at Founders Brewing Co.: Sample from a selection of eight firkins at the Detroit taproom and 24 at the Grand Rapids beer garden. Both parties will have food specials, no cover and are family-friendly. 11 a.m. Feb. 19. 235 Grandville Ave. SW, Grand Rapids and 456 Charlotte, Detroit. Foundersbrewing.com.

Chili’in the Ville in Northville: Gather in downtown Northville to sample and judge chili from the city and township fire departments and area restaurants. The event will also have characters from “Frozen” and ice sculptures. 1-5 p.m. Feb. 26. $10 for 8 samples. Get tickets at Mod Market, 150 Mary Alexander Court. downtownnorthville.com.

Share the love cookie tin at Avalon International Breads: Get a dozen of some of the city’s best sea salt chocolate chip cookies, gift wrapped and ready to share for $35, or two for $60. Through February, $10 from every tin will be donated to the Downtown Boxing Gym. Order online for pickup at an Avalon cafe or at the boxing gym. avalonbreads.net.

Melody Baetens