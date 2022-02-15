Over-the-top and colorful JoJo's Shake Bar coming to downtown Detroit this summer

Known for having stacked milkshakes that are an explosion of color and sugar, JoJo's Shake Bar is planning to open a new location this summer in downtown Detroit near the Fox Theatre.

Besides towering milkshakes topped with cookies, marshmallows, sprinkles and other sweets, JoJo's serves cocktails and diner food, like burgers, fish and chips, salads, soups and appetizers.

Opening this summer, the new destination will take over a 3,480-square-foot storefront on Columbia Street next to the Fox Theatre and Little Caesars World Headquarters.

“We are super excited to be opening JoJo’s in the District Detroit,” said Castle Hospitality Group partner Robbie Schloss in a media alert. “We are pulling out all the stops to bring a special experience that the community can enjoy.”

JoJo's Shake Bar has two Chicago locations and a third in downtown Naperville, Illinois.