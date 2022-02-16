Common Grill to close, Chive Kitchen launches vegan wine club, plus more dining news

Dining and food news

Common Grill to close next month: A popular Chelsea restaurant is closing its doors permanently on March 13. Owners Craig and Donna Common are retiring after 30 years of running the business. “It is with many mixed emotions that we announce the closing of the Common Grill … Donna and I have decided to retire and move on to the next phase of our lives,” said chef Craig Common in a statement. Common was a semifinalist for a James Beard Award in 2011. The restaurant is open and serving through March 13. 112 S. Main, Chelsea. (734) 475-0470.

Chive Kitchen launches vegan wine club: Said to be the only such club in Michigan, vegan grab-and-go café and caterer Chive Kitchen has launched a vegan wine club. Beverage director Matthew Shur selects wines for the club that have no gelatin, egg whites, isinglass or casein as some wines do. Members get five vegan wines four times a year with suggested food pairings, plus a 15% discount to Chive events. Membership is $125 every three months. Visit chivekitchen.com.

Pietrzyk Pierogi has paczki: Pre-orders are open for handmade, lard-fried and sugar-coated Fat Tuesday treats from Pietrzyk Pierogi. Flavors include raspberry, blueberry, vanilla custard, strawberry jalapeno and horseradish orange marmelade. $26 per dozen. Order by Feb. 26 for pickup on Feb. 28. 1429 Gratiot, Suite 109, Detroit. pietrzykpierogi.com.

Dave’s Hot Chicken opens in Howell: The California-based fast-casual chain Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening its latest Michigan location Friday in Howell. The restaurant, which will have indoor seating and be decked out with custom artwork, serves Hala-certified hot chicken tenders and sliders, kale slaw, mac and cheese and fries. Starting Friday it’s open 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily at 3667 E. Grand River, Howell. Daveshotchicken.com.

Detroit and Ally on PBS show “Roadfood”: This Saturday, look for local scenes on the 1:30 p.m. episode of “Roadfood” on Detroit Public TV. Detroit-based company Ally will be featured, along with Oakland Avenue Urban Farms. Ally hopes to raise support for addressing food insecurities in Detroit.

Wine tasting dinner at Cucina Lab Torino: This Italian restaurant in Troy will host Moser wines from Italy for a gourmet dinner and tasting on Feb. 21. Call to book a reservation. 3960 Crooks, Suite 200, Troy. (248) 525-9098.

Melody Baetens