Great Lakes Coffee workers strike, demand clear COVID-19 protocols

Employees at the Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Co.'s flagship location in Midtown Detroit went on strike Wednesday morning and enlisted hospitality workers' union Unite Here Local 24 to represent their demands, which include clearer safety protocols.

In a media alert, the baristas and cooks from the coffee shop at Woodward and Alexandrine say they want a fair first contract that has clear COVID-19 protocols, a starting wage of at least $15 per hour, anti-harassment and anti-discrimination protections, affordable health, dental and vision insurance and paid time off including sick days and parental leave. The employees are also asking for "better communication from management to staff."

“Great Lakes Coffee workers are powerful examples of individuals in a historically non-unionized industry pushing to improve their existing jobs and fight for hospitality jobs to come back stronger as the economy rebounds,” said Unite Here Local 24 president Nia Winston in a press release. The union represents local hospitality workers including restaurant, bar and casino employees.

“As service industry employers struggle to win back workers, Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Company workers are demonstrating exactly what is needed to do so: safer jobs with good wages, benefits and union representation.”

Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Company's Midtown location has been temporary closed. A rally with strikers, who call themselves "Comrades in Coffee," and supporters is planned for noon Monday and 200 people are expected to attend.

A representative for Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Company could not immediately be reached for comment.

