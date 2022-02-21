PizzaPapalis' Greektown restaurant permanently closed; Rivertown is still open

After 36 years of serving Chicago-style deep dish pizza in the heart of Greektown, PizzaPapalis' Monroe street location has permanently closed.

Owners Joe and Mark Sheena say the reason for closing for good after a year of being dark is because of the pandemic, which resulted in "fewer dining customers, labor shortages and the lack of lunch trade."

The Sheena brothers said many of their Greektown employees have been relocated to their five other restaurants, including the Rivertown PizzaPapalis at Jefferson and McDougal in Detroit.

The pizza business veterans said they are committed to the city of Detroit and metro area, and will consider another downtown sit-down restaurant when the time is right. In the meantime, the five PizzaPapalis locations that remain include locations in Rivertown, Bloomfield Hills, Southfield, Taylor and Toledo. Visit pizzapapalis.com.

