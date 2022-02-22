Great Lakes Coffee Roasting owners respond to employee strike, allegations

Last week workers from Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Co.'s flagship location in Midtown went on strike and voiced their request for better working conditions with a picket line and rally midday Wednesday outside the cafe.

The baristas and cooks, who call themselves "Comrades in Coffee," enlisted hospitality workers' union Unite Here Local 24 to represent their demands, which included clearer COVID-19 protocols, a starting wage of at least $15 per hour, anti-harassment and anti-discrimination protections, affordable health insurance and paid time off that includes sick days and parental leave.