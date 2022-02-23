Dining guide to Hamtramck’s many delicious destinations

The city of Hamtramck is having a moment. Not only is the 2.2-square-mile enclave celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2022, but next week is Fat Tuesday.

Also known as Mardi Gras, the day before Ash Wednesday is best known as “Paczki Day” in Hamtramck and many bars host daylong parties where Jezynowka (blackberry brandy) and Okocim (Polish beer) flow freely. This March 1, bakeries that sell the Polish pastry will likely have lines that stretch down the block.